With week eight of college football in the books, we once again look at former Red Raiders still in college.

Henry Colombi-QB-Marshall:

Heading into the week, Marshall head coach Charles Huff spoke about the plan to play both Henry Colombi and Cam Fancher, but he didn’t believe it was a quarterback competition.

That wasn’t true in the Thundering Herd’s 26-12 victory over James Madison on Saturday as Colombi didn’t dress out after going through warmups in Harrisonburg.

Huff played every snap and wasn’t very efficient so it will be interesting to see if Colombi can regain the starting job ahead of next week’s matchup with Coastal Carolina.

Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian: Bye, @North Carolina Oct. 29.

Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn: Bye, Boston College Oct. 29.

Devin Drew-DL-Nebraska: Bye, #17 Illinois Oct. 29.

Parker McNeil-QB-Louisiana Tech:

McNeil didn’t earn the start in Saturday’s 42-41 overtime loss against Rice, only attempting seven passes and completing five of them.

During his limited playing time, he threw for a touchdown and 32 yards.

Nelson Mbanassor-DL-Texas State:

Mbanassor had his best game of the season in the Bobcats 20-14 loss to Southern Miss on Saturday.

He recorded 2.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the loss. By far his best performance of the season, and possibly his collegiate career.

Ja’Lynn Polk-WR-Washington:

In the Huskies 28-21 win over Cal, Polk caught one pass for 13 yards.