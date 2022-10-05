Henry Colombi-QB-Marshall:

Colombi and the Thundering Herd snapped their two-game losing streak with a 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Colombi left the game at halftime but threw for 138 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during his time in the game.

https://twitter.com/GunslingerBuzz/status/1576938573118726144?s=20&t=IEaUPQSqyxVFWAK_NuOOXg

Colombi will return for the Thundering Herd’s midweek matchup against Louisiana on Wednesday October 12.

Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian:

McIvor played well in secondary action on Saturday against Utah Tech.

Last week he was replaced by Ethan Long and Long got the start this week for the Wildcats before McIvor took over and outproduced Long in 11 less passing attempts.

McIvor will likely get the start for this weekend’s matchup with Stephen F. Austin.

Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:

Bouyer-Randle and the Huskies knocked off Fresno State 19-14 on Saturday.

After a standout performance against NC State, Bouyer-Randle followed it up with a seven-tackle performance against the Bulldogs.

UConn will take on FIU on Saturday in Miami.

Ja’Lynn Polk-WR-Washington:

Polk was a limited option in the Huskies loss to UCLA over the weekend.

He caught one pass for 15 yards in the 40-32 loss and will have time to bounce back during a bye week before hosting Arizona on the 15th.

Devin Drew-DL-Nebraska:

Drew made a tackle in the Cornhuskers second win of the season against Indiana on Saturday. They will take on Rutgers on Friday in New Jersey.