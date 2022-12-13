Shannon and the Illini have had an up-and-down week this week that started extremely well with a nail-biting win over No. 2 Texas and Chris Beard. Shannon struggled in the first half in that one before turning in an excellent performance in overtime. Shannon scored 16 in the game with 12 of those coming in the extra-five minutes.

After another week of college basketball action, we take a look at some former Red Raiders around the country.

Shannon turned around and ended the week with a backbreaking loss to Penn State, 74-59, where Shannon scored four points and was 0-3 from beyond the arc, catching some heat from his head coach in the press conference post-game.

McCullar and the Jayhawks had a light week this week, only playing once against Missouri on the road. McCullar had 21 points on 8-12 shooting in the 95-67 rout over the Tigers.

Micah Peavy-Guard-TCU:

The Horned Frogs took home two wins this week against lighter competition with a 78-51 win over Jackson State at home and went across the road to SMU and won 83-75 on Saturday.

Peavy had an ugly game against Jackson State, shooting 2-11 for nine points with five free throws and once again wasn’t excellent from the field in his 11 point game against the Mustangs, shooting 4-11.

Chibuzo Agbo-Guard-Boise State:

Agbo and the Broncos took down Eastern Oregon and St. Louis this week as he got substantial minutes in both games, scoring nine on Tuesday and 18 on Saturday.

In the St. Louis game, he saw 32 minutes on the floor, hit three three-pointers and collected six rebounds, having the hot hand for the Broncos all night long.

Sardaar Calhoun-Guard-Drake:

Calhoun and the Bulldogs split their games this week with a 78-65 win over Omaha on Wednesday where Calhoun scored eight in 12 minutes of play.

Against Richmond, Drake didn’t find the same success despite 17 from Calhoun off the bench, falling by a substantial margain, 82-52.

Nimari Burnett-Guard-Alabama:

Burnett has been a starter for the Tide all season, averaging 8.9 points per game and has played around 20 minutes a night.

In Alabama’s lone game of the week against No. 1 Houston, they took them down on the road yesterday. Burnett scored eight on 50 percent shooting while grabbing one board. Burnett and the Tide will likely be in the top-five of the AP Poll after their win.