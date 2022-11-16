As the college football season begins to come to a close for a lot of teams, there were multiple teams that secured bowl eligibility with former Red Raiders on the squad this week.

Henry Colombi-QB-Marshall:

Colombi got a couple of snaps on Saturday, completed one pass for -5 yards in his first action since losing the starting job a couple of weeks ago.

Marshall is now bowl eligible after a 28-21 win over Appalachian State on Saturday.

Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian:

McIvor missed Saturday’s 45-28 win over Sam Houston due to an injury and his backup, Ethan Long, turned in a conference offensive player of the week performance with four passing touchdowns.

McIvor was listed as the starter by Abilene Christian pregame and it is unclear whether he will be available to play next week against SFA, a chance to win the WAC for the Wildcats.

Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:

UConn is bowl eligible, folks.

After beating then 8-1 Liberty 36-33 on Saturday, the perennial cellar dweller is headed to their first bowl game since 2015.

Bouyer-Randle made six tackles in the win.

Parker McNeil-QB-Louisiana Tech:

McNeil didn’t suit up for Saturday’s 51-7 loss against UTSA.

Nelson Mbanassor-DL-Texas State:

Mbanassor made three tackles in the Bobcats 38-21 loss against South Alabama, cementing their fate without a bowl game this season.

Ja’Lynn Polk-WR-Washington:

Polk caught a 77-yard touchdown in the Huskies 37-34 win over then playoff hopeful Oregon, enroute to three catches for 95 yards on Saturday.