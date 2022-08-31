Throughout the season, we will monitor former Red Raiders in college football. Today we take a look at a few who played in Week 0 and have won starting jobs at their new schools. Henry Columbi-QB-Marshall: Columbi spent time as the starting quarterback last season for the Red Raiders and headed to Marshall as the season concluded. Throughout fall camp, Columbi had to compete for the starting job and eventually was announced as the starter in late August.

Columbi and the Thundering Herd will host Norfolk State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian: McIvor spent three seasons as a Red Raider and decided to transfer to Abilene Christian earlier after the season concluded. Like Columbi, McIvor entered a quarterback battle and came out victorious for the starting job.

McIvor and the Wildcats will take on Lamar 7 p.m. Thursday in Abilene. Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn: Bouyer-Randle moved on to UConn after two seasons as a Red Raider and was an important loss from the linebacking corps this season. During his time in Lubbock, Bouyer-Randle appeared in 19 games and made 52 total tackles. In Week 0, the Bouyer-Randle’s Huskies took on Utah State on the road. In the 31-20 loss, he recorded eight total tackles including three solo tackles. Parker McNeil-QB-Louisiana Tech: McNeil followed former offensive coordinator and interim head coach Sonny Cumbie to Louisiana Tech this summer. McNeil is slated as the backup quarterback to graduate starter Matthew Downing from TCU. Devin Drew-DL-Nebraska: Drew opened his season with the Cornhuskers against Northwestern in Ireland last weekend. During the loss, Drew appeared in the matchup and recorded a solo tackle in rotational playing time. Drew appeared in 23 games with the Red Raiders over two seasons in Lubbock. Nelson Mbanasor-DL-Texas State: Mbanasor seems poised to open his Bobcat career as a key piece in the rotation. After four seasons as a Red Raider where he appeared in 31 games in somewhat of an injury-riddled career, he moved on from the program after the 2021 season.