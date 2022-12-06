Similar to what we did all football season, we take a look at some former Texas Tech basketball players still in college basketball.

Terrence Shannon Jr.-Guard-Illinois:

Shannon has been the number one option through eight games this season at Illinois, averaging 30 minutes a game and taking the lion share of the shots at a 48.5 percent clip this season.

His performances have been somewhat up-and-down but highlighted by a 29-point performance against then top-ten UCLA where he went 8-9 from three. On the flip side of that coin, Shannon shot 5-15 from three against Syracuse last week.

He has made 21 three-pointers this season, only 12 shorts of his mark from last year with the Red Raiders.

Shannon is averaging 19.8 points per game and has the Illini out to a 6-2 record, despite a loss to Maryland last Friday. He and the Illini take on Chris Beard and Texas in the Jimmy V Classic tonight.

Kevin McCullar Jr.-Guard-Kansas:

McCullar, no matter how he makes you feel, has been a key player for Bill Self and the Jayhawks so far this season, despite hearing it from some Kansas fans for his play.

McCullar is averaging 10.6 points per game along with 7.6 rebounds per game enroute to the Jayhawks 8-1 start to the season with the only loss coming to Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game on Nov. 25.

After the Big 12/Big East Battle against Seton Hall, the Jayhawks have had nine days before their next matchup with Missouri on the road on Dec. 10.

Mylik Wilson-Guard-Houston:

Wilson has yet to appear in a game for the Cougars and will likely be redshirting for a team that has extreme veteran presence at the position.

The Cougars are undefeated to start the season and take on North Florida tonight at home.

Micah Peavy-Guard-TCU:

After averaging 6.1 points per game last season for the Horned Frogs, Peavy has improved to 10.1 points per game to start the season.

The Horned Frogs were one of the highest ranked teams in the conference to start the season, but a 6-1 start and their loss coming to Northwestern State, who the Red Raiders beat on opening night, has them down to No. 24 in the latest AP Poll.

TCU will take on Jackson State tonight, who the Red Raiders take on in the HBCU Roundball Classic on Dec. 18.

Chibuzo Agbo-Guard-Boise State:

Agbo has started six games for the 6-2 Broncos this season, averaging 9.8 points per game and five rebounds per game.

Against Texas A&M on Dec. 3, Agbo scored 13 points, knocking down three from deep while going 4-7 from the line. Agbo has come into his own at Boise State and is one of the leaders for one of the best teams in the Mountain West Conference.

Boise State will take on Eastern Oregon tonight at home.