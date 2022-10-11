Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian:

McIvor played well for Abilene Christian on Saturday despite the 41-38 loss, throwing for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The former Red Raider also ran for 59 yards on 9 carries with a long rush of 22 yards.

McIvor and Abilene Christian welcome Southern Utah on the 15th.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2xpZ2h0bHkgaGF1bHMgaW4gaGlzIGZpcnN0IGNhcmVlciBURCBn cmFiIGFzIGEgV2lsZGNhdCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9IYW5uZXJDaGV2cm9sZXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhbm5l ckNoZXZyb2xldDwvYT4gRHJpdmUgU3VtbWFyeTogMTAgcGxheXMsIDY3IHlh cmRzLCAzOjE0PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0NoYXJhY3RlckRpc2NpcGxpbmVUb3VnaG5lc3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDaGFyYWN0ZXJEaXNjaXBsaW5lVG91Z2hu ZXNzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Hb1dpbGRjYXRzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29XaWxkY2F0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VXN3I2 WmFSaHMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VVzdyNlphUmhzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEFDVSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEFDVUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FDVUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4OTA0MzQy ODI4MTM4NDk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOSwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:

Bouyer-Randle had a solid game for the Huskies in a 33-12 win over Florida International, accounting for 7 total and 3 solo tackles.

Bouyer-Randle has put together consecutive games of 7 tackles and is fourth on the Huskies in total tackles overall. Up next for UConn is a matchup against Ball State.





Parker McNeil-QB-Louisiana Tech:

McNeil exploded for Louisiana Tech in a 41-31 win over UTEP, going 18 for 27 with 266 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bulldogs took a 20-3 first-quarter lead following two touchdowns from McNeil and never took their foot off the gas pedal.

McNeil also earned honorable mention recognition for the Earl Campbell Player of the Week award.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYXJrZXIgTWNOZWlsIGlzIGF0IHRoZSB3aGVlbCBhbmQgZHJpdmlu ZyBMb3Vpc2lhbmEgVGVjaCBhbGwgb3ZlciBVVEVQPGJyPjxicj7wn5SlIDUv NiwgNzUgeWFyZHMsIDIgdG91Y2hkb3ducyA8YnI+PGJyPkluIHRoZSBmaXJz dCBmaXZlIG1pbnV0ZXPigKY8YnI+PGJyPkNGQiBMaXZlIEJsb2c6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85QjZQbUxMTkg4Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vOUI2 UG1MTE5IODwvYT48YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZHc1 eHM0aWZjYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2R3NXhzNGlmY2M8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgUHJvIEZvb3RiYWxsIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBQRk4zNjUpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZOMzY1L3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4ODg5MDA3 MzgyOTQ1NzkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOCwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Devin Drew-DL-Nebraska:

Drew accounted for 3 tackles in the Cornhusker's one-point win over Rutgers on Friday. Despite the rather tumultuous season, Nebraska has won two in a row with a big game against Purdue on the horizon.





Nelson Mbanasor-DL-Texas State:

Mbanasor totaled 3 total tackles in Texas State's 36-24 win over Appalachian State. The Defensive lineman has had a somewhat limited role in the Bobcats' defense this season with 14 total tackles on the year.





Ja’Lynn Polk-WR-Washington:

Polk caught two balls for 15 yards in the Washington Huskies' 45-38 loss to Arizona State on Saturday. Polk looked like a major focal point for Washington's offense early in the season, totaling 200 yards through his first two games, including a 153-yard, three-touchdown performance against Michigan State, but has 41 yards receiving in his last three contests.





