Tracking Former Red Raiders: McNeil, McIvor shine
Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian:
McIvor played well for Abilene Christian on Saturday despite the 41-38 loss, throwing for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The former Red Raider also ran for 59 yards on 9 carries with a long rush of 22 yards.
McIvor and Abilene Christian welcome Southern Utah on the 15th.
Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:
Bouyer-Randle had a solid game for the Huskies in a 33-12 win over Florida International, accounting for 7 total and 3 solo tackles.
Bouyer-Randle has put together consecutive games of 7 tackles and is fourth on the Huskies in total tackles overall. Up next for UConn is a matchup against Ball State.
Parker McNeil-QB-Louisiana Tech:
McNeil exploded for Louisiana Tech in a 41-31 win over UTEP, going 18 for 27 with 266 yards and four touchdowns.
The Bulldogs took a 20-3 first-quarter lead following two touchdowns from McNeil and never took their foot off the gas pedal.
McNeil also earned honorable mention recognition for the Earl Campbell Player of the Week award.
Devin Drew-DL-Nebraska:
Drew accounted for 3 tackles in the Cornhusker's one-point win over Rutgers on Friday. Despite the rather tumultuous season, Nebraska has won two in a row with a big game against Purdue on the horizon.
Nelson Mbanasor-DL-Texas State:
Mbanasor totaled 3 total tackles in Texas State's 36-24 win over Appalachian State. The Defensive lineman has had a somewhat limited role in the Bobcats' defense this season with 14 total tackles on the year.
Ja’Lynn Polk-WR-Washington:
Polk caught two balls for 15 yards in the Washington Huskies' 45-38 loss to Arizona State on Saturday. Polk looked like a major focal point for Washington's offense early in the season, totaling 200 yards through his first two games, including a 153-yard, three-touchdown performance against Michigan State, but has 41 yards receiving in his last three contests.
