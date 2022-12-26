On a short week for most in college basketball, some teams concluded their non-conference portion of the schedule as the holiday break sends players home to spend time with their families.

We take a look at how some former Red Raiders performed in that week as conference play around the nation looms.

Terrence Shannon Jr.-Guard-Illinois:

The Illini have been skidding against quality competition for a bit now and the most recent example was a 93-71 loss to Missouri on Thursday.

Shannon put up a solid performance in the loss with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but it wasn’t enough to stop the skid for the reeling Illini.

Illinois has one more non-conference matchup with Bethune-Cookman on Thursday before re-entering Big 10 play over the weekend.

Kevin McCullar Jr.-Guard-Kansas:

McCullar and the Jayhawks closed out non-conference play against Harvard in a matchup where the Crimson played well in Phog Allen.

The Jayhawks were tested early and trailed at the half but were able to come up with a 68-54 win where McCullar tallied a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Kansas is off until New Year's Eve when they open Big 12 conference play hosting Oklahoma State.

Micah Peavy-Guard-TCU:

The Horned Frogs had a tough road test in Salt Lake City against the Utah Utes last week and came out on top 75-71.

However, for our purposes, Micah Peavy had extremely limited minutes in the game which allowed for four points in nine minutes of playing time.

TCU has one last tune-up against Central Arkansas on Wednesday before hosting the Red Raiders on Saturday for the conference opener.

Chibuzo Agbo-Guard-Boise State:

In the Broncos final game of their non-conference slate, Agbo scored 12 points in a losing effort to Santa Clara on Thursday.

Boise State will open Mountain West Conference play against Nevada on the road on Wednesday before their home conference opener against San Jose State on Saturday.

Sardaar Calhoun-Guard-Drake:

Calhoun and the Bulldogs pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the week with a win over then No. 15 Mississippi State on a neutral floor.

In the game, Calhoun had one of his best performances of the season with 17 points with a career-high five three-pointers in the win.

Drake wrapped up their week with a blowout win over a 2-8 St. Ambrose team out of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference on the next day.