Tracking Former Red Raiders: Burnett’s Frustrating Injury & More
With another week of college basketball in the books, we take a look at some of the former Red Raiders around the sport.
Terrence Shannon Jr.-Guard-Illinois:
After a drama-filled postgame after a loss to Penn State last week, the Illini had a week off before taking on Alabama A&M and rolling on Saturday, 68-47.
Shannon had an inefficient day from the field but ended up with 18 points in 34 minutes. Seven of his 18 points came from the charity stripe as he went 7-10 from the line.
Illinois takes on Missouri for their lone game of the week on Thursday.
Kevin McCullar Jr.-Guard-Kansas:
Kansas’ lone game of the week was a massive win in blowout fashion over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday.
McCullar had 11 points on inefficient shooting, but had a double-double with 11 rebounds, ten of which coming on the defensive end.
The Jayhawks host Harvard before kicking off Big 12 play on New Year’s Eve.
Micah Peavy-Guard-TCU:
Peavy logged nine points in TCU’s lone game of the week, a win over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday, 88-43.
The Horned Frogs take on Utah in a quality road test in their lone game of the week on Wednesday.
Chibuzo Agbo-Guard-Boise State:
Agbo and the Broncos won two games this week, one over New Orleans, 91-50, and the other against Oakland, 77-57.
In the two games, Agbo scored in double-digits while receiving significant minutes as a starting piece for the Broncos.
Boise State takes on Santa Clara next week before opening Mountain West Conference play against Nevada.
Sardaar Calhoun-Guard-Drake:
The Bulldogs lost their lone game of the week against Saint Louis, 83-75, where Calhoun had double-digit points in 17 minutes of playing time.
Drake takes on No. 17 Mississippi State on Tuesday for its final non-conference game of the season.
Namari Burnett-Guard-Alabama:
After the Crimson Tide’s upset win over Houston a week ago, it was announced that Burnett was out indefinitely after wrist surgery. His timeline is around 6-8 weeks.