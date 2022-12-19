With another week of college basketball in the books, we take a look at some of the former Red Raiders around the sport.

Terrence Shannon Jr.-Guard-Illinois:

After a drama-filled postgame after a loss to Penn State last week, the Illini had a week off before taking on Alabama A&M and rolling on Saturday, 68-47.

Shannon had an inefficient day from the field but ended up with 18 points in 34 minutes. Seven of his 18 points came from the charity stripe as he went 7-10 from the line.

Illinois takes on Missouri for their lone game of the week on Thursday.

Kevin McCullar Jr.-Guard-Kansas:

Kansas’ lone game of the week was a massive win in blowout fashion over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday.

McCullar had 11 points on inefficient shooting, but had a double-double with 11 rebounds, ten of which coming on the defensive end.