We continue to look at a few Red Raiders seasons at their new schools where Brandon Bouyer-Randle made a great play against NC State.

Henry Colombi-QB-Marshall:

Colombi struggled in Marshall’s 16-7 loss to Troy on Saturday, completing only 8 passes for 49 yards.

The Thundering Herd look to rebound after a two-game slide on Saturday against Gardner-Webb.

Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian:

McIvor didn’t see much action on Saturday against Western New Mexico, being replaced by junior Ethan Long after going 0-4 early in the first quarter.

It was unclear whether McIvor was injured on Saturday, but head coach Keith Patterson clarified that he pulled McIvor and wanted to ride the “hot-hand.”

It will be interesting to see if McIvor can reclaim the starting spot and will be a situation to monitor ahead of the Wildcats trip to Utah to take on Utah Tech.

Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:

Bouyer-Randle and the Huskies took on NC State in Raleigh over the weekend and lost 41-10.

However, Bouyer-Randle stood out. He made seven tackles and picked off Devin Leary, one that the Red Raiders could’ve used against them.

Parker McNeil-QB- Louisiana Tech:

McNeil struggled to keep possession of the football on Saturday against South Alabama, throwing four interceptions in the 38-14 loss.

McNeil won the job earlier in the season and will likely have to continue to fight to hold onto it throughout the bye week this week.

Nelson Mbanasor-DL-Texas State:

Mbanasor recorded a sack in the Bobcats 34-0 win over Houston Baptist over the weekend.

Texas State will open Sun Belt Conference play against James Madison on Saturday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Ja’Lynn Polk-WR-Washington:

Polk is one that hasn't been mentioned this season but is a key element in the Washington passing game.

He had a massive game in the Huskies win over Michigan State but struggled against Stanford recording one catch for 11 yards.