Tracking Former Red Raiders: Bouyer-Randle picks off Leary
We continue to look at a few Red Raiders seasons at their new schools where Brandon Bouyer-Randle made a great play against NC State.
Henry Colombi-QB-Marshall:
Colombi struggled in Marshall’s 16-7 loss to Troy on Saturday, completing only 8 passes for 49 yards.
The Thundering Herd look to rebound after a two-game slide on Saturday against Gardner-Webb.
Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian:
McIvor didn’t see much action on Saturday against Western New Mexico, being replaced by junior Ethan Long after going 0-4 early in the first quarter.
It was unclear whether McIvor was injured on Saturday, but head coach Keith Patterson clarified that he pulled McIvor and wanted to ride the “hot-hand.”
It will be interesting to see if McIvor can reclaim the starting spot and will be a situation to monitor ahead of the Wildcats trip to Utah to take on Utah Tech.
Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:
Bouyer-Randle and the Huskies took on NC State in Raleigh over the weekend and lost 41-10.
However, Bouyer-Randle stood out. He made seven tackles and picked off Devin Leary, one that the Red Raiders could’ve used against them.
Parker McNeil-QB- Louisiana Tech:
McNeil struggled to keep possession of the football on Saturday against South Alabama, throwing four interceptions in the 38-14 loss.
McNeil won the job earlier in the season and will likely have to continue to fight to hold onto it throughout the bye week this week.
Nelson Mbanasor-DL-Texas State:
Mbanasor recorded a sack in the Bobcats 34-0 win over Houston Baptist over the weekend.
Texas State will open Sun Belt Conference play against James Madison on Saturday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Ja’Lynn Polk-WR-Washington:
Polk is one that hasn't been mentioned this season but is a key element in the Washington passing game.
He had a massive game in the Huskies win over Michigan State but struggled against Stanford recording one catch for 11 yards.
The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!
www.energyrenovationcenter.com
Why Energy Renovation Center?
Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.
Clayton Summerlin
Energy Renovation Center
TDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016
E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011
claytons@energyrenovationcenter.com
EARN $500 FOR EACH FRIEND THAT GOES SOLAR WITH US!
Energy Renovation Center has paid out over $1.2 million to our users! Tell a friend. Get paid!