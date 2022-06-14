Tracking Draft Stock: Bryson Williams presented by Energy Renovation Center
With the NBA Draft just over a week away, Bryson Williams draft stock has risen drastically with impressive performances after the college basketball season.
After earning an invite to the NBA combine through the G-League Elite camp, where he scored 37 points in the two games he appeared in, he earned a call-up to the NBA combine.
After the combine, Williams’ stock shot from unlikely selection to likely second round pick. Williams worked out with the Charlotte Hornets on June 7 and impressed scouts at the combine in May, showing the scouts what he had done all year.
Bryson killed teams with his excellent touch from the post with more than competent shooting from three. He shot 41.7% from three-point range while leading the team in scoring with 14.1 points per game in his one season with the Red Raiders.
A large part of the reason Williams transferred to the Red Raiders was the defensive scheme and learning from one of the best defensive minds in the nation and that developed over the last year at Tech.
Williams’ defense will likely transfer to the next level and is most likely a part of the reason that he has shot up draft boards in recent months. He thrived in the switch-heavy defense that Mark Adams implements, allowing 0.67 points per isolation possession last year.
Williams scoring ability shined throughout his illustrious college career and with the developed defense at Tech, he has put himself in position to have a long career in the league, despite being older than the average NBA draft pick.
The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!
www.energyrenovationcenter.com
Why Energy Renovation Center?
Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.
Clayton Summerlin
Energy Renovation Center
TDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016 E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011
claytons@energyrenovationcenter.com
EARN $500 FOR EACH FRIEND THAT GOES SOLAR WITH US!