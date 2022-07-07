Tracking Baseball Transfer Portal Losses pres. by Energy Renovation Center

According to the D1Baseball Transfer Tracker, Texas Tech has a total of nine players that have entered the transfer portal prior to the July 1st deadline for immediate eligibility in the next season. The nine players that have entered the portal are UTL Rian Cellers, INF Erick Martinez, RHP Tyler Hamilton, RHP Shay Hartis, SS Lauden Brooks, C Trevor Conley, LHP Brady Lejeune-Deacutis, OF Dalton Porter and LHP Jamie Hitt. Tim Tadlock and Co. have also been relatively active early in the portal picking up Texas 1B/3B Gavin Kash and Wofford OF Nolen Hester. 2022 Production Lost: Pitching: 41.2 IP, 6.99 ERA, 35 K, 17 BB Hitting: 84 AB, .202/.321/.285, 1 HR, 24 K, 10 BB Subtractions: Rian Cellers: After redshirting in his first season on campus, Cellers appears to leave the program. Coming out of high school, Cellers was ranked the 46th best player in the state of Texas and someone who could play virtually every position on the baseball field.

Erick Martinez: Martinez failed to make an appearance with the Red Raiders in his lone season on campus. After making the jump to Division 1 baseball from New Mexico Junior College last July. Martinez has since announced his commitment to play for UT-Rio Grande Valley for his final seasons of eligibility.

Tyler Hamilton: In Hamilton’s three seasons he recorded 3.1 innings pitched surrendering four runs while recording two strikeouts and walking five batters. Coming out of high school, Hamilton was a top 100 player coming out of Texas and had been committed to the Red Raiders since the summer of 2017. Shay Hartis: Hartis moves on after a relatively active first season with Texas Tech after making the jump from the junior college ranks. In what appears to be his lone season with the Red Raiders, he turned in 16.1 innings with a 6.06 ERA with most of those being quality outings except for two major speed bumps against Rice and West Virginia. Hartis has since committed to in-conference foe, Kansas State.

Lauden Brooks: Brooks appearing to leave the program currently leaves the Red Raiders in somewhat of a precarious situation without having a shortstop on the roster. However, there are multiple options in the portal and before the MLB Draft there are five shortstops in the ’22 recruiting class. Brooks carried a batting average of .118 in his 16 at-bats in the 2022 season and was seen as a package deal out of Ohio with Trevor Conley last season. Trevor Conley: Conley leaves along with Brooks as both were top prospects out of Ohio and came as a package deal. He had 14 at-bats recording one hit on the season. Conley appears to leave his brother’s college where Cal Conley turned into a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Braves in 2021. Brady Lejeune-Deacutis: Lejeune-Deacutis appears to move on from the program after redshirting in the 2022 season. As a freshman in 2021, he made four appearances for 3.2 innings of work allowing two runs against South Florida on March 26, 2021. Dalton Porter: Porter is the most active position player to leave the program from the 2022 season after tallying 54 at-bats with a .241 batting average and a home run against Merrimack in March. Porter will likely have to sit for a season if he were to transfer due to leaving Texas for Texas Tech last summer. Jamie Hitt: The most active pitcher to leave the program this summer is Hitt. He tallied 24.1 innings of work with a 7.40 ERA and a 7.88 K/9 in relief. Hitt made two appearances in the postseason, recording 3.2 innings of work against Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament and Notre Dame in the Statesboro Regional.