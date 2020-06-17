RedRaiderSports - Townsend felt needed at TTU

Matt Wells and his coaching staff received a much needed addition at the running back position yesterday when Alabama graduate transfer Chadarius Townsend announced his commitment to the Red Raiders. The Alabama native was a Rivals 250 athlete in the 2017 class, chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Florida and Kentucky, and then enrolled early in the spring semester.

Townsend recently earned his degree in Human Environmental Science and announced his plans to transfer and play his final two seasons of eligibility elsewhere last Tuesday.

Grind will never stop💯 pic.twitter.com/zARWlbYCsE — chadarius townsend (@chadariustowns2) June 9, 2020

The entire process happened pretty quickly, and Townsend announced his commitment to Texas Tech yesterday afternoon without visiting or knowing much about the university. The former four-star prospect simply felt needed and the entire Texas Tech coaching staff made him feel welcome. "I started hearing from the Texas Tech coaches within a few days of entering the transfer portal," Townsend said. "To be honest, I cannot even remember which coach reached out first, but the entire coaching staff from Tech was there throughout the whole process. I felt needed and welcome right away. "They mainly talked about wanting to use me at running back. They feel that I have the ability to make a difference and help out my boy SaRodorick (Thompson). I wouldn't say that I know him, I just know that is who I will be working along side in the running backs group." With no visit to campus and reported interest from Mississippi State and others, what made Townsend choose the Red Raiders? "I had video calls, like FaceTime and Zoom calls with the coaches over the past week," Townsend said. "The coaches gave me a virtual tour of the campus, showed me around the facilities and student housing. I had conversations with other schools, but Texas Tech was the opportunity that I felt would not be offered to me at other schools. All that I need is opportunity and I know that I can make things happen."



Townsend plans to be in Lubbock sometime next week and is still deciding on which major to pursue at Texas Tech. Listed at 6-foot, 194-pounds on the Alabama Football site, Townsend will have two years of eligibility to play for the Red Raiders.

