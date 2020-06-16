RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders land former Rivals250 grad transfer

Matt Wells and his staff were looking to find immediate help at the running back position this off-season.

Armand Shyne was not granted an additional year of eligibility as originally expected and Taz'hawn Henry transferred to Houston, leaving SaRodorick Thompson as the only Texas Tech returning back with experience and production at the collegiate level.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Tech coaches landed a commitment from Chadarius Townsend, a graduate transfer from Alabama.

Listed as an athlete and Rivals 250 prospect in the 2017 class, Townsend committed and signed to the in-state Crimson Tide overs offers from Auburn, Florida and Kentucky.

He is listed at 6-foot, 194-pounds on the Alabama Football website and played both quarterback and defensive back for his high school team.



Townsend took a redshirt season during his first season in 2017, then worked with the running backs and wide receivers in the 2018 season. He mostly played special teams for Alabama over the past two seasons, getting a handful of carries against non-conference competition, but buried in the massive depth chart for the Crimson Tide.

