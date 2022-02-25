Tournament implications on the line against the Horned Frogs
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena| Fort Worth, TX
WHEN: 5:00 PM, Saturday | Feb. 26th
WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2
SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 78-41 all-time against TCU on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won three straight and seven of their last eight games against the Horned Frogs.
TCU HORNED FROGS 2021-22 SCHEDULE
WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT TCU?
• The Horned Frogs are 17-9 this season, and they’re fifth in the Big 12 standings with a 6-8 conference record.
• TCU is unranked, and they’re 2-4 against teams ranked in the top 25 this season with wins over Iowa State, and LSU.
• The Horned Frogs have the 225th scoring offense in the country, and they’re 195th in field goal percentage. They’ve struggled from behind the arc and are 325th in three-point field goal percentage.
• TCU has the No. 43 scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 104th in field goal percentage defense. They’re 206th in turnovers forced and 80th in blocks per game.
• The Horned Frogs are ranked 9th in the NCAA with 13.42 offensive rebounds per game, and 18th in totals rebounds per game. They’re ranked 4th with a plus-9.4 rebounding margin this season.
• TCU is No. 55 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 98th in offensive efficiency and 30th in defensive efficiency.
• The Horned Frogs have four wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Oklahoma (twice), Iowa State, LSU).
THREE HORNED FROGS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
MIKE MILES | 6-FOOT-2 | GUARD | SOPHOMORE
Miles is the sixth leading scorer in the Big 12 and leads TCU with 14.8 points per game. He’s second on the team in assists with 4.0 per game. Miles solid on the glass and averages 3.7 rebounds per game. He leads the team in steals with 1.3 per game.
EMANUEL MILLER | 6-FOOT-7 | FORWARD | JUNIOR
Miller leads the Horned Frogs with 6.3 rebounds per game. He’s second on the team in scoring with 10.5 points per game and is shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Miller is averaging 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game for the TCU defense.
DAMION BAUGH | 6-FOOT-4 | GUARD | JUNIOR
Baugh leads the team in assists and is third on the team in scoring with 4.1 dimes and 10.4 points per game. He’s another good rebounder for a guard and averages 4.2 boards per game. Baugh is second on the team with 1.26 steals per game.
TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. TCU DEFENSE
TCU OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE
ANALYZING THE MATCHUP:
The Red Raiders are looking to for back-to-back road wins for the first time this season and will face a TCU team that is 1-4 in their last five games. With only three games left in the regular season, this matchup against the Horned Frogs is a must win game for a Texas Tech team that’s fighting to claim a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Red Raiders trailed by 13 points in the first half of game one against TCU, but they finally got things going in the second half. Texas Tech would go on a 31-7 scoring run after the break and cruised to a, 82-69, victory over the Horned Frogs.
TCU hasn’t shot the ball well, and their offense has been inconsistent at times this year. They’ve been able to make up for some of their offensive woes with offensive rebounding and the second chance scoring opportunities they’re able to accumulate.
The Red Raiders split the rebounding total 30-30 in the first matchup. Texas Tech will have to be aggressive on the boards for a second time against a Horned Frog team that’s ranked top five in rebounding margin.
TCU has a top 50 scoring defense (43rd), but they’ve struggled on that end of the court as of late and are allowing 70.2 points per game over their last 10 contests. Their defense has to find a way to slow down a Texas Tech offense that put up 82 points against them in their last matchup.
The Horned Frogs are the second worst three-point shooting team in the Big 12 this season at 30.1 percent. They made a season high 11 three-pointers on a season high 27 attempts in game one against Texas Tech, but it still wasn’t enough to pull off the upset.
TCU has to be more efficient from behind the arc in this matchup to put pressure on a Red Raider defense that is now ranked No. 1 in college basketball according to KenPom.