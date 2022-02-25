Tournament implications on the line against the Horned Frogs

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena| Fort Worth, TX WHEN: 5:00 PM, Saturday | Feb. 26th WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2 SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 78-41 all-time against TCU on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won three straight and seven of their last eight games against the Horned Frogs.

TCU HORNED FROGS 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT TCU?

• The Horned Frogs are 17-9 this season, and they’re fifth in the Big 12 standings with a 6-8 conference record. • TCU is unranked, and they’re 2-4 against teams ranked in the top 25 this season with wins over Iowa State, and LSU. • The Horned Frogs have the 225th scoring offense in the country, and they’re 195th in field goal percentage. They’ve struggled from behind the arc and are 325th in three-point field goal percentage. • TCU has the No. 43 scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 104th in field goal percentage defense. They’re 206th in turnovers forced and 80th in blocks per game. • The Horned Frogs are ranked 9th in the NCAA with 13.42 offensive rebounds per game, and 18th in totals rebounds per game. They’re ranked 4th with a plus-9.4 rebounding margin this season. • TCU is No. 55 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 98th in offensive efficiency and 30th in defensive efficiency. • The Horned Frogs have four wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Oklahoma (twice), Iowa State, LSU).

Bryson Williams (11) goes up for the dunk over Souleymane Doumbia (25) of TCU (Chase Seabolt)

THREE HORNED FROGS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

MIKE MILES | 6-FOOT-2 | GUARD | SOPHOMORE

Miles is the sixth leading scorer in the Big 12 and leads TCU with 14.8 points per game. He’s second on the team in assists with 4.0 per game. Miles solid on the glass and averages 3.7 rebounds per game. He leads the team in steals with 1.3 per game.

EMANUEL MILLER | 6-FOOT-7 | FORWARD | JUNIOR

Miller leads the Horned Frogs with 6.3 rebounds per game. He’s second on the team in scoring with 10.5 points per game and is shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Miller is averaging 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game for the TCU defense.

DAMION BAUGH | 6-FOOT-4 | GUARD | JUNIOR

Baugh leads the team in assists and is third on the team in scoring with 4.1 dimes and 10.4 points per game. He’s another good rebounder for a guard and averages 4.2 boards per game. Baugh is second on the team with 1.26 steals per game.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. TCU DEFENSE

TCU OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

