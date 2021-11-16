Tougher & meaningful tests are on the way for the evolving Red Raiders

Three games in, Texas Tech has accomplished exactly what it should’ve by now.

And as the sage Mark Adams has said in some way, shape or form after each progressively more lopsided victory – experience is the best teacher for any basketball team. Especially in this season when the transfer portal culture is so strong around the country.

What is missing right now is the chance to see how the Red Raiders respond when things get a little tighter because that’s when some truer, more concrete answers will begin to take shape.

Problem is, that probably won’t happen for another few weeks against a less-than-demanding early-season schedule.

That’s not meant as a criticism in any way. Once a schedule is set in stone, all players can do is go out and play who lines up across from them and focus on getting better.

The Red Raiders have done that and checked off all the boxes they needed to – outrebounding all three opponents decisively and shoring up in areas they needed to. In particular, after North Florida and Grambling State found some success from outside the 3-point arc, Prairie View A&M knocked down only 4-of-19 from deep, albeit with weary legs in the Panthers’ third game in as many days in three different states.

And keep in mind, all of the above has occurred without arguably the most talented player on the roster in Terrance Shannon.

But this early portion of the schedule is little more than exhibition work for Texas Tech. A series of matchups with the Washington Generals of college basketball. The three foes so far are 0-12 and the next – Incarnate Word – is 0-2.

By the time the Red Raiders flex their muscle against the Cardinals down on South Padre Island on Saturday, it’s safe to surmise that Texas Tech’s early-season RPI and Strength of Schedule numbers will be several scrolls down the laptop screen.

The next two foes do have a win apiece right now, so the level of competition in games bracketing Thanksgiving might test the Red Raiders a little more.