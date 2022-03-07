Top Three: Football newcomers who need to step up for Texas Tech
With just over two weeks left until March 22nd and the first practice, Texas Tech is gearing up to kick off spring football for the first time under Joey McGuire as head coach.
McGuire and his coaching staff have added several impact players to the 2022 football roster.
Who are some guys in key spots that have an opportunity to step up this spring? We take a look at a few...
HONORABLE MENTION
DE Joseph Adedire - Adedire was a four-star signee in the 2022 class who could have gone anywhere in the country. Adedire has the strength, size and ability to make an early impact. A great spring could go a long ways towards him finding his spot in the rotation this season.
DE Robert Wooten - Wooten was on the roster last season but did not play, making him still eligible for this list. The Virginia Tech transfer had a strong freshman season as a Hokie, and now has a chance to impress the new coaches early and show why he was so highly coveted coming out of high school.
