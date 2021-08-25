The Texas Tech coaches hold seven (7) verbal commitments in the 2022 recruiting class heading into the season, four (4) prospects on offense and three (3) prospects on defense. Last year, the coaching staff signed 11 total high school prospects and used the remaining open spots to add players from the transfer market. That trend is expected to continue, meaning the coaches are really only looking to add another 4-5 high school prospects to the 2022 class. This article provides an overview of the top remaining 2022 targets the Texas Tech coaches are looking to add.

Perhaps the biggest prospect remaining for the coaches in this 2022 class, Everhart has been a longtime target and received his first Power Five offer from the Red Raiders. Since that offer, the three-star and Top 100 prospect in the state of Texas has added nearly 20 total offers. The latest offer came from Notre Dame and there are rumors that the Longhorns are close to offering the standout prospect. Everhart has been to campus multiple times, and his last visit featured time with the Texas Tech President and Athletic Director, so the coaches are doing everything possible to keep the speedster in West Texas.

We have seen the Red Raiders recruit the state of Illinois with linebackers coach Kevin Cogrove's connections in the Midwest. Liston is a longtime target for the coaches, and while he did not visit this off-season, the state of Illinois actually played their season this spring and a trip was not in the cards for the three-star prospect. He currently holds seven (7) offers and took regional visits to Michigan State, Cincinnati, Purdue, Missouri and Penn State this summer. In addition to those programs, Liston remains in contact with coaches at Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Michigan.

Johnson is a longtime commitment to the Longhorns, however, the three-star and Top 100 prospect in the state of Texas has taken multiple unofficial visits to the South Plains this off-season. We had a chance to chat with Johnson recently, and while he reaffirmed his commitment to Texas, he also had great things to say about the Texas Tech coaching staff and this is definitely a prospect to keep tabs on this fall.