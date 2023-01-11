Juice Johnson with 2023 RB prospect LJ Martin

Texas Tech lost former WR coach Emmett Jones to Oklahoma on Tuesday, but it didn't take long for the Red Raiders to announce his replacement. On Wednesday afternoon head coach Joey McGuire announced Baylor's Justin "Juice" Johnson as Texas Tech's next assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Johnson comes in with a reputation as a bright, talented offensive mind and very good recruiter. We spoke with several prospects in the 2024 and 2025 classes to get their thoughts on coach Juice and what his addition means for Texas Tech.

"Tech just got a great coach and Tech finna continue to progress and continue to do great things."

"Oh frl mannnn that’s good he deserves it. Good man and a good coach, didn’t talk to him as much but I heard many good things."

"He’s a great coach, I was really leaning towards him and Baylor when he was there. Real easy guy to connect to and I can tell he really wants the best for his players."

"I think it’s a blessing for him, it’s another step ahead and I’m happy for coach Juice. He showed me love from when he gave me that phone call till now, Baylor checks up on me at least once a week so yes sir I’m happy for him it’s a great place to be. Everything runs through Lubbock."

"He’s a great guy, love everything about that dude."

"That’s great for him! I personally think coach Juice is a great person and really gets to know the players deeper than football. We’ve been developing a relationship over the months and it’s been nothing but growth with him."

"I like him a lot, he has a great personality and very personable. I didn’t see that coming so I guess it’s true to maintain a relationship through this process."

"Man I just found out, it's crazy. I'm very happy for him, I never would of thought he’d leave. Baylor is such a great program and the coaching staff is like family over there so it was surprising."

"He seems like a great coach and person!"

"Danggg I didn’t even see that. Coach Juice was my guy though I didn’t think he would leave Baylor any time soon."

"Yessir he's a program changing coach. I think he will do great things at Tech."

"Coach Juice was one my early coaches I talked to and communicated with. Me and him have a great relationship, I’ve talked to him a lot when I went down to Baylor."

"That’s my guy man fr!!!"

"Great coach and person overall, glad to see him doing big things. Texas Tech just got better by adding him along!💯"