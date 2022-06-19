 RedRaiderSports - Top recruits talk final Texas Tech camp of 2022
Top recruits talk final Texas Tech camp of 2022

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
Ben Golan
Staff Writer
2025 QB Jamison Kitna with Texas Tech Sr Offensive Analyst Kirk Bryant
The Texas Tech coaches held their final camp of the summer on Sunday afternoon, with several more new offers being earned by top recruits in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

RedRaiderSports caught up with a few for their thoughts and more.

How was the camp compared to some other camps you have been to?

"I like how welcoming everyone was and how the environment was filled with energy. I loved the coaches and everything they had to offer and coach me on.

I actually came down for a unofficial visit, I didn't participate in today's camp. I watched the drills."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I got to see the campus and all the buildings they had but I didn’t try on the uniforms just yet."

Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you?

"Coach Perry saw me workout at UTSA, he asked me to come out to Tech and see the campus. My intent was to do the camp, but I had a slight issue at LSU, so I did not participate today."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I think Texas Tech is a very good school that I would enjoy spending my four years of college."

What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer?

"I was happy and appreciate everything the coaches did for me and my high school coaches that help me be the person I am today, especially a certain coach and his name is Keith Whitley."

Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up?

"The last camps I have coming up are UT and Baylor and that’s all I have left for the summer."

Note: Kabongo was previously offered by Texas Tech but still came to camp on 6/19

How was the camp compared to some other camps you have been to?

"It was pretty well although I didn’t participate because of a minor hip injury, I was able to talk to the coaches and build a relationship with them."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I got to see the stadium of course, and the indoor, and got informed about the reconstruction of the south end zone."

Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you?

"I got to speak with Coach Perry, my area recruiter, Coach Yates, the safeties coach, the DC, and ultimately Coach McGuire."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I like the way the coaches taught things to me even when I couldn’t compete at the camp and the advice given to me. I possibly see myself playing here in the next couple years."

What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer?

"I was excited, and made me want to go harder in everything football related."

Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up?

"I have the Baylor camp in July."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you have been to?

"What I liked about the camp was being able to get extra reps in the indoor facility."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I didn't get to try any of the jerseys on but I was able to see the stadium."

Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you?

"I connected with coach McGuire and coach Nance the most. The overall message was to keep working towards my goals."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I haven't got to see much of Tech's football program but I can't wait to go to a game this season."

Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up?

"I do have a couple more camps coming up."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you have been to?

"It was great. A lot of reps and very organized, I liked it a lot."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"We just got to look around the football facility a little bit."

Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you?

"(Zach) Kittley, (Joey) McGuire, (Kirk) Bryant. They were great, easy to talk to and I can’t wait to build on the relationship."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I thought it was great I’ve known what coach McGuire has done at the high school level and his philosophy of doing things, then Kittley has been with Mahomes and Zappe and both of them are college legends."

What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer?

"I was just speechless and very very grateful, I told coach McGuire next time in town we’ll have to go grab a burger."

Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up?

"This was my last stop this summer as of now. Can’t wait to get with the team and work for this season."

Note: Myers was previously offered by Texas Tech but still came to camp on 6/19

How was the camp compared to some other camps you have been to?

"I can say Tech does an amazing job spreading the positions around and rotating stations."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I got to be on the football field for my first time and it was the best feeling being under them Double T's. I saw Tech's indoor facilities and it’s so beautiful."

Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you?

"Emmett Jones told me a lot about staying low and making different type of cuts and just making sure I’m grinding!!!!"

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"Tech's football program is definitely getting better and better every day. I think Joey McGuire is doing a better than anyone else could do. I have always looked up to Tech ever since I was a little boy seeing them on TV and even playing NCAA 14 it’s always been my dream to go to Tech!!"

What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer?"

"When I found out I got a full ride I was shocked and I still don’t think it’s settled in yet, it’s something I think about everyday it gives me amazing motivation and helps me lock in but at the end of the day if my parents are happy I’m more happy."

Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up?

"I’m going to a UTEP unofficial visit and camps at USC and Alabama, and should visit Texas again soon."

Note: Williams was previously offered by Texas Tech but still came to camp on 6/19

Thoughts on the camp: "The camp was real good. I got a lot of coaching from coach Yates, I like his coaching style. It was cool to see Coach Bookbinder and Coach McGuire too. They always spend time to talk to my parents and me."

