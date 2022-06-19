Top recruits talk final Texas Tech camp of 2022

2025 QB Jamison Kitna with Texas Tech Sr Offensive Analyst Kirk Bryant

The Texas Tech coaches held their final camp of the summer on Sunday afternoon, with several more new offers being earned by top recruits in the 2024 and 2025 classes. RedRaiderSports caught up with a few for their thoughts and more.

How was the camp compared to some other camps you have been to? "I like how welcoming everyone was and how the environment was filled with energy. I loved the coaches and everything they had to offer and coach me on. I actually came down for a unofficial visit, I didn't participate in today's camp. I watched the drills." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc? "I got to see the campus and all the buildings they had but I didn’t try on the uniforms just yet." Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? "Coach Perry saw me workout at UTSA, he asked me to come out to Tech and see the campus. My intent was to do the camp, but I had a slight issue at LSU, so I did not participate today." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I think Texas Tech is a very good school that I would enjoy spending my four years of college." What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer? "I was happy and appreciate everything the coaches did for me and my high school coaches that help me be the person I am today, especially a certain coach and his name is Keith Whitley." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "The last camps I have coming up are UT and Baylor and that’s all I have left for the summer."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgZ2xvcnkgYmUgdG8gR09EITxicj5BZnRlciBzcGVha2luZyB3 aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLZW5ueVBl cnJ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEtlbm55UGVycnk8L2E+ LCBhbmQgYmVpbmcgc2hvd24gYXdlc29tZSBob3NwaXRhbGl0eSwgYnkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IGFuZCBoaXMg ZmFtaWx5LCBwbHVzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQm5h bmNlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCbmFuY2VUVFU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFrZV9QaXR0bWFuMTE/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpha2VfUGl0dG1hbjExPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RoZW1vcnJpczIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0aGVtb3JyaXMyMzwvYT48YnI+SSBhbSBob25vcmVkIGFu ZCBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHNheSB0aGF0IEkgaGF2ZSByZWNlaXZlZCBhIENPTU1J VFRBQkxFIE9GRkVSIHRvIFRleGFzIFRlY2ghIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3Vuc3VwbmF0aW9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBndW5zdXBuYXRpb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80WFZp SEJURzZKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNFhWaUhCVEc2SjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBYYWkmIzM5OyBTaGF1biBUaGUg4oCcWC1NQU7igJ0gRWR3YXJkcyAo QHhhaV9sYXhpcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94YWlf bGF4aXMvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzg2MzcyNjEyMDEzNjI5NDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Note: Kabongo was previously offered by Texas Tech but still came to camp on 6/19 How was the camp compared to some other camps you have been to? "It was pretty well although I didn’t participate because of a minor hip injury, I was able to talk to the coaches and build a relationship with them." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc? "I got to see the stadium of course, and the indoor, and got informed about the reconstruction of the south end zone." Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? "I got to speak with Coach Perry, my area recruiter, Coach Yates, the safeties coach, the DC, and ultimately Coach McGuire." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I like the way the coaches taught things to me even when I couldn’t compete at the camp and the advice given to me. I possibly see myself playing here in the next couple years." What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer? "I was excited, and made me want to go harder in everything football related." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I have the Baylor camp in July."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hG Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR3Vuc1VwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR3Vuc1VwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IPCfpJ0gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1QwWnNWazJwbkMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UMFpzVmsycG5DPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhdmlkIEthYm9uZ28oREsp IChAa2Fib25nb19kaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9r YWJvbmdvX2RrL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM4NzAwOTA1OTUxODYyNzg0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

How was the camp compared to some other camps you have been to? "What I liked about the camp was being able to get extra reps in the indoor facility." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc? "I didn't get to try any of the jerseys on but I was able to see the stadium." Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? "I connected with coach McGuire and coach Nance the most. The overall message was to keep working towards my goals." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I haven't got to see much of Tech's football program but I can't wait to go to a game this season." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I do have a couple more camps coming up."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEFmdGVyIGEgZ3JlYXQgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IEkgYW0gYmxlc3NlZCB0byBz YXkgSSBoYXZlIHJlY2VpdmVkIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBV bml2ZXJzaXR5ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9XcmVja0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j V3JlY2tFbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1JlcFRoZUI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNSZXBUaGVCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Ju YW5jZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQm5hbmNlVFRVPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCcnVjZV9Tcj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0JydWNlX1NyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVV9FSm9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFRUVV9FSm9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hZYXRlczc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFlhdGVz Nzc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkRhbW1vbmU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJEYW1tb25lPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JIb3dhcmRfMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEJIb3dhcmRfMTE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUGVycm9uaTI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGVycm9u aTI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ES01PbmUz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBES01PbmUzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jyb25jb3NCcmFuZGVpcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJvbmNvc0JyYW5kZWlzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NhdHhoc2ZiP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBzYXR4aHNmYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzM3WDB5ZTM4 UWsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zN1gweWUzOFFrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEphZGVuIFBlcmV6IChAX0phZGVuUGVyZXoyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19KYWRlblBlcmV6Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTUzODY2MjMwMDU4 Mzg3NDU2Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE5LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

How was the camp compared to some other camps you have been to? "It was great. A lot of reps and very organized, I liked it a lot." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc? "We just got to look around the football facility a little bit." Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? "(Zach) Kittley, (Joey) McGuire, (Kirk) Bryant. They were great, easy to talk to and I can’t wait to build on the relationship." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I thought it was great I’ve known what coach McGuire has done at the high school level and his philosophy of doing things, then Kittley has been with Mahomes and Zappe and both of them are college legends." What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer? "I was just speechless and very very grateful, I told coach McGuire next time in town we’ll have to go grab a burger." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "This was my last stop this summer as of now. Can’t wait to get with the team and work for this season."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbXAgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBVbml2ZXJzaXR5 IG9mZmVyZWQgVGhhbmsgeW91IEdvZCAxIENvcmludGhpYW5zIDEwOjMxIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWktpdHRsZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFpLaXR0bGV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UVFVLaXJrQnJ5YW50P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUVFVL aXJrQnJ5YW50PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01p a2VSb2FjaDI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWlrZVJvYWNoMjQ3 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc1RpWG8zZG5iVCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NUaVhvM2RuYlQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFtaXNvbiBL aXRuYSAoQEphbWlzb25LaXRuYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KYW1pc29uS2l0bmEvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzg2NTM5MTQ2MjY3NjQ4MDI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Note: Myers was previously offered by Texas Tech but still came to camp on 6/19 How was the camp compared to some other camps you have been to? "I can say Tech does an amazing job spreading the positions around and rotating stations." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc? "I got to be on the football field for my first time and it was the best feeling being under them Double T's. I saw Tech's indoor facilities and it’s so beautiful." Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? "Emmett Jones told me a lot about staying low and making different type of cuts and just making sure I’m grinding!!!!" What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "Tech's football program is definitely getting better and better every day. I think Joey McGuire is doing a better than anyone else could do. I have always looked up to Tech ever since I was a little boy seeing them on TV and even playing NCAA 14 it’s always been my dream to go to Tech!!" What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer?" "When I found out I got a full ride I was shocked and I still don’t think it’s settled in yet, it’s something I think about everyday it gives me amazing motivation and helps me lock in but at the end of the day if my parents are happy I’m more happy." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I’m going to a UTEP unofficial visit and camps at USC and Alabama, and should visit Texas again soon."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTUFaSU5HIENBTVAgQkxFU1NFRCBUTyBTRUUgQUxMIFRIRSBBTUFa SU5HIENPQUNIRVMgVE9EQVkhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Sb2RleUhvb3BlcjIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSb2Rl eUhvb3BlcjIwPC9hPiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9q a2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181MzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFRVX0VKb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVFRVX0VKb25lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9l eU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hfQ29ucnk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0NvbnJ5 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYjVoOU0wZzBsNSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2I1aDlNMGcwbDU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ0hBTkRMSU4g U0xBREUgTVlFUlMgKEBDaGFuZGxpbk0pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ2hhbmRsaW5NL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM4NjgwMzExNDU3OTc2MzIx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Note: Williams was previously offered by Texas Tech but still came to camp on 6/19 Thoughts on the camp: "The camp was real good. I got a lot of coaching from coach Yates, I like his coaching style. It was cool to see Coach Bookbinder and Coach McGuire too. They always spend time to talk to my parents and me."