Top RB target Brendon Haygood talks Red Raiders

Texas Tech's top running back target in the 2025 class, Brendon Haygood, has a big decision coming up.

The Sachse (TX) HS prospect committed to Boise State back in September but three Power 4 programs are in heavy pursuit in trying to flip Haygood, including Texas Tech. Whether Haygood sticks with the Broncos or chooses Texas Tech, Virginia Tech or Missouri is still up in the air, but with Early Signing Day exactly two weeks away that decision will be made sooner than later.

Haygood got to visit Lubbock for Texas Tech's game vs Colorado the weekend of November 9th, and Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire returned the favor as he was on the sidelines for Sachse's playoff game vs Rockwall on the 15th.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Haygood for his thoughts on Texas Tech and the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Haygood chose Boise State on September 22nd after taking an official visit to Idaho for the Broncos' 56-14 win over Portland State

... At the time of his commitment Haygood chose Boise State over offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Hawaii, Kansas State, Louisiana, New Mexico, Sam Houston State, San Diego State, Toledo, UTEP and Washington State

... Since his commitment Haygood has added offers from Missouri, Texas Tech, Houston, California and Virginia Tech

... As a senior, Haygood rushed 151 times for 1,590 yards (10.5 yards per carry) and 16 touchdowns

... On the track Haygood put up a personal record 11.13 100 Meters and 22.48 200 Meters this past spring. He also competes for Sachse's 4x100 Relay and 4x200 Relay teams.

... Texas Tech signed OLB Cheta Ofili out of Sachse HS in the 2024 class

... Former Texas Tech LB Riko Jeffers is now an assistant football coach at Sachse