Earlier this month Texas Tech picked up a commitment from Mater Dei (CA) long snapper Rylan Vagana.

Usually a long snapper commitment wouldn't be big news, however, Vagana is ranked as the No. 1 long snapper in the country by Rubio Long Snapping in addition to playing at a high school that consistency produces big time recruits.

Vagana chose Texas Tech over offers from San Diego State, Air Force, Army and Pennsylvania among others.

"Really it just came down to certain aspects they had for me, they had a plan for me they set. Just telling me what they want me to do over five years rather than just telling me 'oh yeah, we want you' like all the other colleges. They told me 'we want you and we have everything set for you'. Also the family environment over there, I love how the community over there is always super accepting of football players and we're taken care of there.

I like definitely how a lot of the players stay out there a lot of the times with after school with their education and stuff. That's a big aspect for me as well."

California isn't exactly a hotbed for Texas Tech recruiting, but coaches such as Kenny Perry and Tyler Schovanec made Vagana feel right at home in Lubbock, TX. Visiting for the win over Tarleton State was a key factor in his decision, too.

"Yeah so I kinda started seeing some of them follow me on Twitter and started talking with coach Perry and coach Schov, just meeting with them and trying to build a relationship as best we could. Fortunately I was able to make it out to the Tarleton game, which getting to see them in person was a big moment for me. Getting to see the campus as well. After that just continuing to talk over the phone, check up on each other. Watch the games, send film with each other I think is really just how we've continued to build our relationship with each other.

It (Lubbock) actually shocked me a lot more, especially when I got in that night. I believe Thursday, just driving around campus and getting to see how large it was. I definitely enjoyed seeing the campus life out there, kinda later at night seeing a lot of the college students outside playing pickleball, volleyball, basketball. It was definitely a wonderful environment for me to be in, seeing everyone working out and seeing how large the campus is was definitely cool. The football facilities too are amazing. They're putting a lot of renovations into it. It's amazing out there, I love it."