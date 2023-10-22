Top-ranked LS Rylan Vagana discusses Texas Tech commitment
Earlier this month Texas Tech picked up a commitment from Mater Dei (CA) long snapper Rylan Vagana.
Usually a long snapper commitment wouldn't be big news, however, Vagana is ranked as the No. 1 long snapper in the country by Rubio Long Snapping in addition to playing at a high school that consistency produces big time recruits.
Vagana chose Texas Tech over offers from San Diego State, Air Force, Army and Pennsylvania among others.
"Really it just came down to certain aspects they had for me, they had a plan for me they set. Just telling me what they want me to do over five years rather than just telling me 'oh yeah, we want you' like all the other colleges. They told me 'we want you and we have everything set for you'. Also the family environment over there, I love how the community over there is always super accepting of football players and we're taken care of there.
I like definitely how a lot of the players stay out there a lot of the times with after school with their education and stuff. That's a big aspect for me as well."
California isn't exactly a hotbed for Texas Tech recruiting, but coaches such as Kenny Perry and Tyler Schovanec made Vagana feel right at home in Lubbock, TX. Visiting for the win over Tarleton State was a key factor in his decision, too.
"Yeah so I kinda started seeing some of them follow me on Twitter and started talking with coach Perry and coach Schov, just meeting with them and trying to build a relationship as best we could. Fortunately I was able to make it out to the Tarleton game, which getting to see them in person was a big moment for me. Getting to see the campus as well. After that just continuing to talk over the phone, check up on each other. Watch the games, send film with each other I think is really just how we've continued to build our relationship with each other.
It (Lubbock) actually shocked me a lot more, especially when I got in that night. I believe Thursday, just driving around campus and getting to see how large it was. I definitely enjoyed seeing the campus life out there, kinda later at night seeing a lot of the college students outside playing pickleball, volleyball, basketball. It was definitely a wonderful environment for me to be in, seeing everyone working out and seeing how large the campus is was definitely cool. The football facilities too are amazing. They're putting a lot of renovations into it. It's amazing out there, I love it."
Specialists are a close-knit group and Vagana has developed a good bond with current Red Raiders such as long snapper Jackson Knotts, punter Austin McNamara and kicker Gino Garcia among others.
"My connection with them is awesome. The one time I met them when I flew down, coach Perry was already asking 'when is he getting in here?'. When I finally got to meet them they already took me in like I was one of their teammates. In talks with them, talking scheme, they really encouraged me and showed me some of the ropes they go through throughout their days. Especially with coach Schov, they kinda walked me through what they do. They're definitely real friendly, accepting and I'm looking forward to working with them."
Vagana takes pride in being ranked as the No. 1 player at his position but is always looking to get better at the same time.
"I think being ranked No. 1 was definitely cool and I think it's awesome to have that title but I think I'm always looking for improvement in my game and working on my craft. I wanna be able to perfect it and be able to improve the team the best I can. I know long snapping is probably not the biggest job on the team but I'm definitely gonna make sure it's perfect and nothing goes wrong, and if I can make it better I'm gonna work to do that."
Vagana plans to sign and enroll early at Texas Tech as a mid-year signee. Shortly after arriving at Tech though he will head to Hawaii to participate in the Polynesian Bowl on January 19th.
"Yeah so I'll be an early enrollee, I'm scheduled ahead of my credits and I'm prepared to enroll in January."
Through nine games this season, Vagana has totaled 10 tackles and 1 interception. His Mater Dei Monarchs are 8-1 and are next scheduled to face Santa Margarita on Friday, October 27th.