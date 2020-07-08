RedRaiderSports - Top JUCO tackle Caleb Etienne sets Tech official visit

One of the top junior college offensive lineman in the country, Butler C.C. tackle Caleb Etienne picked up an offer from Texas Tech back on April 7th. The coaching staff, led by offensive line coach Steve Farmer, has made Etienne a top priority for their 2021 class ever since.

Etienne says the staff really likes his length and views him as a left tackle at the next level.

What you need to know...

... Etienne played his freshman season at Fort Scott C.C. before transferring to Butler County C.C. for his upcoming sophomore season

... Despite being unranked, the 6-foot-9, 315 pound Etienne holds 16 scholarship offers including Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, South Carolina and others

... Out of high school, Etienne was an Ole Miss commit before electing to go the junior college route