Texas Tech has offered one of the top offensive lineman out of Illinois in the 2022 class. Fenwick center Jimmy Liston announced his offer from the Red Raiders on the same day his good friend Matt Keeler committed to TTU.

Liston became just the 12th offensive lineman to pick up an offer from Tech in the 2022 class, and is the first from the state of Illinois. HERE is the full list of 2022 offers made so far.

What you need to know...

... Liston picked up his offer from Tech on Monday, January 11th

... Texas Tech became Liston's fifth overall offer, joining the likes of Arizona State, Ball State, Central Michigan and Ole Miss

... Liston is ranked as a 5.5 3-star recruit by Rivals

Texas Tech coaches: "I've been in contact with the coaches for a couple months now. The main coaches I speak to are offensive line coach Steve Farmer and coach Kevin Cosgrove.

I feel like our relationship is pretty strong, we talk on a weekly basis. I feel a good connection, I get a really good vibe from those coaches and I feel like I could definitely see myself playing for them one day."

Fit at the next level: "My main position is center but I can also play guard, long snapper or defensive tackle. Whatever I have to do to get out on the field, that's how I want to get out there."