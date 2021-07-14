Top Five: Texas Tech recruiting steals of the last decade
Earlier this week we took a look at how the current Texas Tech Football roster was built, along with the top five impact transfers of the last decade.Today we also look back over the past decade, w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news