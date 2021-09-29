Top Five: Texas Tech basketball games I'm looking forward to

Tuesday marked the first official basketball practice of the season, and the Tech hoops team hosted members of the media to watch practice at The Womble. Head coach Mark Adams also held a press conference and the vibes around the program are good with the season tip-off in approximately 6 weeks. With the schedule now set, which games are the most intriguing? RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan lists his top five games he's most looking forward to.

#5) November 9 vs North Florida

#4) January 8th vs Kansas

Initially I had the game in Lawrence here - one of my favorite Tech basketball memories is the 2018 win up there - but decided to flip it to the home game. While it is special playing at Allen Fieldhouse, a packed United Supermarkets Arena is just as hype. And a packed USA we will get. This game comes relatively early in the conference slate, right after games vs Oklahoma State and @ Iowa State. This is a big game for many reasons, but the Big 12 usually goes through Kansas and any team that wants to make a run at a league title will need to beat them. Tech will have their shot at the Jayhawks early, and a win here would be huge.

#3) December 7th vs Tennessee (Jimmy V Classic)

Playing at Madison Square Garden is always so special. Despite losing the game, who can forget watching Tech play vs Duke and NBA stars such as Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett in 2018? The next year Tech returned to New York City and upset #1 ranked Louisville in what was probably the best win of Tech's season. Now the Red Raiders will compete against a Tennessee program that has made the NCAA Tournament for three years in a row and signed a top five recruiting class last season. This one should be a doozy.

#2) December 18th vs Gonzaga

No matter where you look, Gonzaga is almost unanimously the top-ranked team heading into the 2021-22 season. They will be heavily favored in this game, which just means the Red Raiders have nothing to lose. A win though would put the country on notice. While players and coaches have all changed, Gonzaga will be looking for revenge after Tech knocked them out in the Elite Eight in 2019. In fact, Texas Tech is 3-0 all-time vs the Bulldogs and will look to keep that perfect record in this matchup. You were probably already looking forward to this game, but playing in an NBA building on national TV on CBS is just the cherry on top.

#1) February 1st vs Texas