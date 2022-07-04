Top Five Explosive Plays of 2021 pres. by All Hands Craft Cocktails

Founded by a Red Raider, All Hands Craft Cocktails is proud to announce their partnership with RedRaiderSports.com. Try these bar strength, ready-to-drink vodka cocktails at Jones AT&T Stadium this football season or find them at a retailer near you. Cheers! https://www.allhandscocktails.com/

Fourth of July 2022 is here! We'll take a quick look at the most explosive plays from last football season with the new one approaching pretty fast. These are obviously my choices. There were a handful of plays that could've been picked. The Red Raiders, for example, had a few 75-yard touchdown passes. And, well, I'll explain why I chose each play that I did. Let's go.

5. Tahj Brooks' 67-yard touchdown run vs. SFA

Tahj Brooks led the Red Raiders in rushing last season with a net-gain total of 568 yards on the ground. His seven touchdown runs were second on the team behind SaRodorick Thompson's 10. Brooks' 134 yards rushing against Houston in the season opener was the most by a Red Raider in the 2021 season. He continued his early dominance against Stephen F. Austin in week two with the longest run of the year 67 yards. Brooks hits the gap with speed and get's us started with this list.

4. Travis Koontz's 75-yard touchdown catch and run vs. Baylor

Now, explosiveness can be thought of a quick-burst or off-to-the-races play. Here we see this one develop and Travis Koontz finishes with that off-to-the-races type of play, but more impressively done by a tight end on a screen play. Baylor would end up winning the game 27-24 in the regular season finale but this play stands out here that made things interesting late.

3. Loic Fouonji's 69-yard touchdown vs. Texas

As I mentioned in the opening paragraph, Texas Tech had a few 75-yard plays - four to be in fact. Against Texas, Kaylon Geiger had a 75-yard touchdown reception after getting some room between him and his defender. It was a pretty straight forward vertical type of play. Plus, the score was never really close at all in this particular game. So, the moments weren't necessarily critical at this point. Anyways, I chose this 69-yard catch by Loic Fouonji despite being from a "shorter distance." Fouonji convinced me to mention this play here at No. 3 based on his position on the field (running out then back in bounds) and with that impressive, quick juke that made the defenders collide.

2. Riko Jeffers' pick-six vs. Houston

This one in the season opener was clutch. If you remember, The Red Raiders were down 21-7 and things weren't looking good. Then QB Tyler Shough had a touchdown run after breaking a tackle and finding the end zone. The next series for the Cougar offense, well finished with a pick-six by Riko Jeffers. The moment was big for Texas Tech as it went on to shutout Houston following this score for a 38-21 win to start the year.

1. Jonathan Garibay's walk-off 62-yard field goal vs. Iowa State

I mean talk about fireworks here. Jonathan Garibay's 62-yard field goal to send the Red Raiders to a bowl game was as exciting if not more than a huge firework display on Fourth of July. This moment cemented his legacy as a Red Raider kicker and propelled him into a great position that has led him to the Dallas Cowboys. Oh, and it finally got Texas Tech over the hump against Iowa State. Plus, the sendoff for interim head coachSonny Cumbie was perfect beginning here, which was followed by a stomping over Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl.