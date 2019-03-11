Texas Tech men's basketball continues to recruit like they never have before. Fresh off of winning their first Big 12 championship, coach Beard, coach Cyprien and staff received some great news when on Monday afternoon IMG Academy (FL) 4-star wing Terrence Shannon Jr. pulled the trigger for the Red Raiders.

Shannon Jr. recently put out a top 5 which included DePaul, Florida State, Georgetown, Illinois and Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders pulled an upset by getting the Illinois native away from his other contenders. Shannon Jr. also held offers from UConn, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among others.

Coach Glynn Cyprien has been the main recruiter for Terrence and a few weeks ago went out to visit 6-foot-7 wing in Florida. Shannon Jr. then took his second visit to Texas Tech from February 15th-17th.

