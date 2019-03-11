Top 60 Wing Terrence Shannon Jr. commits to Texas Tech
1000% Committed ☑️ pic.twitter.com/k2hGx2oGMJ— Terrence Shannon Jr (@babyfacekilla0) March 11, 2019
Texas Tech men's basketball continues to recruit like they never have before. Fresh off of winning their first Big 12 championship, coach Beard, coach Cyprien and staff received some great news when on Monday afternoon IMG Academy (FL) 4-star wing Terrence Shannon Jr. pulled the trigger for the Red Raiders.
Shannon Jr. recently put out a top 5 which included DePaul, Florida State, Georgetown, Illinois and Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders pulled an upset by getting the Illinois native away from his other contenders. Shannon Jr. also held offers from UConn, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among others.
Coach Glynn Cyprien has been the main recruiter for Terrence and a few weeks ago went out to visit 6-foot-7 wing in Florida. Shannon Jr. then took his second visit to Texas Tech from February 15th-17th.
Shannon Jr. is the third 4-star already in the 2019 class, joining Duncanville combo guard Jahmius Ramsey and College of Southern Idaho forward Khalid Thomas. Also in the 2019 class are 3-star Putnam Science Academy big man Russel Tchewa and Russian forward Andrei Sarasov, who is already enrolled and on campus.
Texas Tech is now full scholarship wise heading into next season, however, Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver will almost certainly declare for the NBA draft which would open up another spot. Some of the top targets for that last spot are Sunrise Christian Academy (KS) guard Grant Sherfield, Scotland Performance Institute (PA) guard Clarence Nadolny and Sinclair C.C. guard Sean McNeil, among others.
There is also the possibility that more spots open up between now and the start of next season as the coaching staff continues to look for targets in the high school, JUCO and transfer market as well.