Top 2026 CB Jason Bradford set for return visit to Texas Tech

One of Texas Tech's top targets in the 2026 class is set to return to Lubbock for the second consecutive Red Raider home game.

Temple (TX) cornerback Jason Bradford was in the stands for Texas Tech's Homecoming game vs Baylor and is expected to be among the 40+ recruits at the Jones this weekend for the game against Colorado.

Texas Tech has had plenty of success recruiting the Central Texas area lately (Micah Hudson, Malik Esquerra, Javeon Wilcox, Mikal Harrison-Pilot, etc.), and Bradford could be the next Red Raider from the 254 if the coaching staff had their way.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Bradford for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Bradford holds seven (7) offers to date, including Arizona State, Houston, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt among others

... Texas Tech offered Bradford while in town for Texas Tech's Pool Day in July 2024

... Per his MaxPreps profile, Bradford has put up 26 tackles, 3 TFL's, 3 interceptions and 8 passes defended during his junior season to date

... Texas Tech has also offered Bradford's teammate, EDGE Jamarion Carlton, as part of the 2026 class