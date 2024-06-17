Under its current regime, Texas Tech has been able to emerge victorious in several recruiting battles for some of the program’s priority targets. It is looking like head coach Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard are going to have to suit up for battle once again for the talents of Houston (TX) Cy Falls linebacker Kaleb Burns.

With several other in-state programs chasing the talented Burns, the Red Raiders took their best shot at him on his official visit.

RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Burns to detail the trip and where Texas Tech stands coming out of the weekend.