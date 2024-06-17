Top 2025 LB target Kaleb Burns details where Texas Tech stands after OV
Under its current regime, Texas Tech has been able to emerge victorious in several recruiting battles for some of the program’s priority targets. It is looking like head coach Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard are going to have to suit up for battle once again for the talents of Houston (TX) Cy Falls linebacker Kaleb Burns.
With several other in-state programs chasing the talented Burns, the Red Raiders took their best shot at him on his official visit.
RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Burns to detail the trip and where Texas Tech stands coming out of the weekend.
What were some of the highlights of the visit? Where did you go, what all did you get to do while in Lubbock?
“The visit was real good, getting to talk to all the staff, they showed me love, of course. They appreciate me and my family being there, and I appreciate them. Just the relationship, having the feeling of being out there, it felt good. Got to see a lot of new people, see a lot of things, meet a lot of new people. I’d say some of the highlights were going out with some teammates, watching the fight, having fun. That was some of the fun parts. Took me around to some places and I met a lot of people and had some fun, it was really good.”
