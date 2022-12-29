The Texas Tech staff is coming off a week where they just signed arguably the best class in program history. It's safe to say that Wednesday nights 42-25 demolition of Ole Miss won't hurt things on the recruiting trail moving forward. We spoke with several top 2024 recruits to get their thoughts on Tech's win and more. Note: every prospect listed below holds an offer from Texas Tech

"I watched it! That game was huge! Really looking forward to being on campus (for Junior Day) and getting some more guys we're trying to bring in."

"Yes sir I did (watch it)!! Great game by Tech! I was really impressed with the character shown by Tech on honoring coach Leach at the start of the first drive. That said a lot."

"Yes, I watched it. Going into the game people were telling me that the SEC is the superior conference and Ole Miss was going to beat Tech, but after I went to Tech's practice and I saw how the team functioned and how they prepared themselves I knew Tech was going to put on for the Big 12. While watching the game nothing surprised me, I knew Tech was going to win."

"I thought Tech played an amazing game and was very physical. It was just a blast watching that game, super excited Tech got the dub!"

"I just want to know what happened to Ole Miss? I think they went missing because they didn’t show up at all!! Great game by Texas Tech!!"

"Yessir Tech came out hot!! You could tell they wanted to leave everything on the field. The defense made some super big plays and the offense stepped up when they needed to. We had some nice plays that worked perfectly against their defense and honestly I think we just wanted it more than they did."

"Yes I did watch it, the game was great. I loved how great the defense played. DB's were covering and the D-Line was making stops. The quarterback is tuff too."

"I liked it. Very hard-fought game. From the first three quarters I figured Tech would win."

"Yessir I did (watch the game). It was very impressive, the defense flew around and the offense was connecting on all levels. It was especially impressive because Ole Miss is in the SEC and Tech blew them out. Coach McGuire is starting something special in Lubbock!"

"Great game by Texas Tech. QB stepped up big when he was called on….defense was active all game. Tech capitalized on early turnovers to build a lead. I really like the energy they played with. Great team win!!! 95 on the DL made a grown man 4th down stop! #1 LB played an all around good game. He was a big spark for the defense."

"I loved it but the first quarter when we had the ball I thought we should of scored but they played good and I like how they played."

"Yeah I watched it, it was amazing I loved how aggressive the team was with going for it on 4th down a lot and converting. Tyler was looking like Lamar Jackson with his ability to run I'm pretty sure he had over 100 yards rushing as a QB and the defense forced a lot of interceptions which also helped them win. The game was amazing and everything was clicking."

"Most definitely, it was an exciting game. The defense was making plays all over the field, getting the offense good field position, the score, good game overall."

"It was a really good game!! Tech played a really good game! They looked good."

"Yes, I was actually there. It was great! I think the defense stepped up big time yesterday making big stops when they needed them. And then when it came to the offense both the run and pass game were great and they made big plays when they needed them in 3rd and 4th down situations."

"I’m really proud of how Tech played against a team like that, great things are coming to Texas Tech."

"I absolutely loved the game. Tech's defense looked fantastic, I loved the way they used their DB’s and how they attacked. On the other side the offense was really creative and put up 42 points vs a SEC defense... that’s the best part. I'm really impressed on what coach McGuire has done with Texas Tech's football program. Looking forward to my official visit."

"Yea I just checked it out, it was very good. Tech was going crazy and they really are gaining my interest by the day!! They are for sure at the top of my commitment list right now!!"

"Yes sir, I watched most of it. My thoughts on it is that Texas Tech's defense played with a bend don’t break mentality. The defense played aggressively and committed turnovers when needed. The offense was explosive and gained yards when necessary. The most impressive part of the game was the energy that the players played with. I really enjoyed the energy displayed on both sides of the ball. Great win for the program. Wreck 'Em Tech."

"Yes sir my dad and I were watching it. Man we were impressed Texas Tech's defense looked on fire that game. It was an amazing win beating an SEC school like that."