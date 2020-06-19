RedRaiderSports - Top 2023 corner Jacobe Johnson talks Texas Tech, recruitment

Despite his signing day being about 30 months away, 2023 Mustang (Okla.) cornerback Jacobe Johnson is still receiving plenty of recruiting attention lately. Johnson's most recent offer came from Texas Tech and secondary coach Derek Jones.

What you need to know...

... Johnson announced his offer from the Red Raiders on June 14th

... Tech became Johnson's eighth offer, joining Baylor, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State

... Johnson is also a standout on the basketball court, and was one of just 20 2023 prospects invited to the CP3 Rising Stars game last summer.

Coach Jones: "I talked to coach Jones, he was saying how he just got to Lubbock. He looked at my film and said I have great ability and that he wanted to offer."