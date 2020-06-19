RedRaiderSports - Top 2023 corner Jacobe Johnson talks Texas Tech, recruitment

Top 2023 corner Jacobe Johnson talks Texas Tech, recruitment
Despite his signing day being about 30 months away, 2023 Mustang (Okla.) cornerback Jacobe Johnson is still receiving plenty of recruiting attention lately. Johnson's most recent offer came from Texas Tech and secondary coach Derek Jones.
What you need to know...
... Johnson announced his offer from the Red Raiders on June 14th
... Tech became Johnson's eighth offer, joining Baylor, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State
... Johnson is also a standout on the basketball court, and was one of just 20 2023 prospects invited to the CP3 Rising Stars game last summer.
Coach Jones: "I talked to coach Jones, he was saying how he just got to Lubbock. He looked at my film and said I have great ability and that he wanted to offer."
After a good talk with @CoachdjCheetah I am excited to have received an offer from the University of Texas Tech!! #WinToday @JWilson_2 @TTUCoachWells @Waleed_Gaines @BrandonDrumm247 pic.twitter.com/nDWzi5bmXp— JacobeJohnson (@JacobeJohnson24) June 14, 2020
Fit at the next level: Listed at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds entering his sophomore year, some schools like Johnson in the secondary while others see him playing all over.
"Some colleges are recruiting me for defensive back but others are saying athlete right now because there's no telling what I'll look like in a few years."
Recruitment overall: Johnson already holds eight FBS offers and will no doubt have his choice of school by the time he's a senior.
"It's been a blessing to get recruited like I have. I didn't expect it but it's been exciting at the same time."
Going out of state: Johnson says that while staying in Oklahoma for school would be great, he's keeping all of his options open for now.
Sophomore season goals: "We want to win our district and just be better."
Staying busy during quarantine: "I've been lifting, working with my dad. He does basketball and football. I do some other football stuff with other coaches too."