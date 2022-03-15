RedRaiderSports was on hand Sunday at Arlington Martin high school for the Under Armour Next All-American Camp, where several Texas Tech targets and commits came to compete.

One of the top prospects in attendance was Denton Guyer defensive back Ryan Yaites. Following the camp, Yaites earned his invite to the All-America Game in Orlando.

What you need to know...

... Yaites holds 20 offers and recently listed his top four of Texas Tech, LSU, Michigan State and California

... As a junior, Yaites was credited with 42 tackles, an interception and eight pass breakups

... Those numbers helped Yaites be named 5-6A All District first team defensive back

Thoughts on the camp: "The competition was definitely here. Of course the top performers are gonna perform and today, just doing my drills and stuff I think I was one of those guys.

I'm extremely blessed to get the official invite going through the camp series and I'm just ready to get to Orlando, Florida."

Thoughts on LSU visit: Yaites took an unofficial visit to LSU earlier in March.



"LSU, they came in, I've been talking to all those guys. Half that staff came from Notre Dame so talking to Brian Kelly, they personally talked to my mom, went off to the side and she came back smiling so that's good.

But really, going on these next visits it's really just for my parents. Make sure my parents are comfortable. When I'm going to Louisiana, places that aren't in Texas, I just want my parents to know that I have a foundation to go to. At this point they kinda laid down what they said so it was pretty good."