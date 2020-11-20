RedRaiderSports - TJ Shannon could be the next Red Raider at the NBA Draft

For the third year in a row Texas Tech had a player selected in the NBA Draft.

In 2018 it was wing Zhaire Smith to the Philadelphia 76ers with the 16th overall pick.

In 2019 it was guard Jarrett Culver to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the sixth overall pick.

On Wednesday night, guard Jahmi'us Ramsey was the latest Red Raider to get drafted to the NBA, by virtue of the Sacramento Kings selecting him with the 43rd overall pick.

Ramsey getting selected gave Tech a draft pick in three consecutive NBA drafts for the first time in over 20 years, when Tech had four in a row between 1995-1998.

Looking ahead to the 2021 draft, sophomore forward TJ Shannon is already receiving plenty of hype among different mock drafts. We break down the latest with looks at mock drafts on Yahoo! Sports, NBA Draft Room and NBADraft.net.