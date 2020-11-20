RedRaiderSports - TJ Shannon could be the next Red Raider at the NBA Draft

TJ Shannon could be the next Red Raider at the NBA Draft
For the third year in a row Texas Tech had a player selected in the NBA Draft.
In 2018 it was wing Zhaire Smith to the Philadelphia 76ers with the 16th overall pick.
In 2019 it was guard Jarrett Culver to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the sixth overall pick.
On Wednesday night, guard Jahmi'us Ramsey was the latest Red Raider to get drafted to the NBA, by virtue of the Sacramento Kings selecting him with the 43rd overall pick.
Ramsey getting selected gave Tech a draft pick in three consecutive NBA drafts for the first time in over 20 years, when Tech had four in a row between 1995-1998.
Looking ahead to the 2021 draft, sophomore forward TJ Shannon is already receiving plenty of hype among different mock drafts. We break down the latest with looks at mock drafts on Yahoo! Sports, NBA Draft Room and NBADraft.net.
Yahoo! Sports - #9 overall
9. G, Terrence Shannon Jr.
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210 This season: Sophomore, Texas Tech
Shannon Jr. is a high-flying lefty who is a must-watch player this year. He has a quick first step off the wing and good control in the lane. Defensively, he locks down players consistently and has the potential to be a great defender at the NBA level due to his size and footwork. Shannon Jr. needs to work on his outside shot and finishing with his right hand. He averaged 9.8 points and 4.1 rebounds during his freshman year at Texas Tech.
NBA Draft Room - #15 overall
15. Terrence Shannon Jr. SF– Texas Tech – Ht – 6-6 – Wt – 210 – Wing – 6-7 – So –
An elite run/jump athlete who will have to develop his ball-handling and shooting ability to excel at the next level.
Comp: Kelly Oubre Jr
NBADraft.net - #8 overall
So far on these three mocks, Shannon is the only Red Raider to appear. That doesn't mean he's the only one likely to get selected though.
Other Tech players who have serious NBA potential after this season include guard Nimari Burnett, guard Mac McClung and forward Micah Peavy among others. Don't be surprised if by the time the 2021 draft rolls around, several Tech guys make the leap to the next level.