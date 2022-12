The times are now set for the start of Big 12 Conference play. Texas Tech will travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU on New Year's Eve at 11 a.m.

The game is now the first of the day to begin the conference slate for all teams as others will follow with afternoon tipoffs. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs split the series last season with both teams winning in their respective arenas. According to Texas Tech Athletics, the Red Raiders are 11-15 overall in Big 12 openers. Against TCU in Big 12 openers, Texas Tech is 1-0.