As Texas Tech builds out its 2024 recruiting board, one prospect who already holds an offer from the Red Raiders is Mansfield Timberview ATH Cameron Bates.

Bates plays quarterback for Timberview, and his play is a huge reason why the Wolves are 4-0 and have averaged 59 points per game through four weeks this season.

RedRaiderSports was on hand for Timberview's latest win - a 63-6 shellacking of R.L. Turner - and we caught up with Bates following the game for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Bates announced his offer from Texas Tech on March 9th, 2022

... Through three games as a junior (stats were not uploaded for the 69-14 win vs. Arlington Sam Houston), Bates has thrown for 421 yards, rushed for 56 and accounted for seven (7) total touchdowns

... Bates also competes in track where this spring he ran a 22.02 200 meter, a 8.35 60 meter hurdles, a 13.88 110 meter hurdles, a 37.39 300 meter hurdles and a 21 foot, 5.5 inch long jump

What he saw in the 57 point win @ R.L. Turner on Friday night: "It's a lot to work on. I'm happy we executed the way we want to but we still have a lot to work on. We should have had more than we had. Penalties, we just gotta work on that stuff."

What's led to Timberview's early season success: "Execution, teamwork, playing with each other, having each others backs. Coming to strength and conditioning, making sure we're on time getting our work done and stuff."

Getting the Tech offer: "I was actually in class when that happened, I was supposed to be writing an essay. When my dad texted me 'you got Tech, coach (James) Brown just told me'. I was excited. I just stopped doing my essay - I finished it, student athlete - I just got really excited and I told the running back Jarvis (Reed). From there I was just happy for the rest of the day."