One of the fastest players in the country visited Texas Tech for its annual spring game over the weekend. Timberview defensive back Jordan Sanford made the trip to the 806, and it won't be long before he returns either.

RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot, 185 pound prospect to get the latest in his recruitment and more.

What you need to know...

... Sanford announced his offer from Tech on December 16th, 2021. At the time, the Red Raiders were his second offer behind only Arkansas.

... He has since picked up additional opportunities from SMU, Vanderbilt, Liberty, Northwestern, Colorado, Rice, Utah State, Indiana, Oklahoma State, TCU, UTSA and Washington.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Sanford put up 34 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, seven passes defended and a touchdown defensively. He also added four catches for 57 yards on offense. Following the season, he was named honorable mention District 5-5A defensive back.

... Sanford is also a standout on the track, recently running a 10.55 100 meter dash in the District 7/8 Area Championships to place first.

Fit at the next level: "Corner or safety, I can do either. Most schools are just recruiting me to come up there and play for them, and whenever I get up there wherever I shine at, that's probably where I'll play."

Spring game visit: "When I got there we checked in, we did a photoshoot and then I was able to talk with coach (Joey) McGuire before the game started. After that I was able to meet with coach (Marcel) Yates, coach (Jah'Shawn) Johnson and coach (Ryan) Conry. Then I was able to sit and watch the spring game.

I loved it, the defense was out there killing it."