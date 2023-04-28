With a couple roster spots available at tight end, the Texas Tech coaches added to the 2023 team this week with the commitment of Fort Worth Christian prospect Jordan Green. Green announced his commitment as a preferred walk-on over scholarship offers from Fordham, Indiana, Jackson State, Liberty and UMass among others.

Green had previously been recruited some by the former Texas Tech staff, visiting for a game in Lubbock in 2021, and things picked up again in the last few weeks between Green and tight ends coach Josh Cochran.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Green to recap his decision and more.

What you need to know...

... Per his MaxPreps page, as a senior Green caught 41 passes for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense, while adding 16 tackles including 2 tackles-for-loss on defense.

... Green also plays basketball where he was named 2nd Team All-District as a senior.

... In track & field, Green last year competed in the 4x200 relay and the Long Jump, but so far in 2023 has only participated in the High Jump with a personal record of 5'10".

Why Texas Tech: "Well, I was being recruited from Tech as a sophomore and then the coaches left. I really liked the facilities and I liked the coach that was recruiting me, and so when he left I was like 'what's next?'. After that I was going through the recruiting process and trying to find where my home would be, and so when I got that preferred walk-on opportunity I was like okay, let me go back and see if it's the same.

It was even better from when I visited as a sophomore. I wanted to commit before I actually did commit because the coaches kept me in the loop of things. Coach Cochran, he's a great man. He was very communicative in the process before my commitment and he kept me up to date on everything. After my visit, that basically sealed everything for me.

I loved every coach I met, they were very welcoming. I could tell they were in it not only for their purpose but also for our purpose. They want to see their players get better and they want to see their players go to the league, which is a big thing for me because I want to play professionally. I feel like Texas Tech is just the right place. It feels like home when I went there, and besides the 4-and-a-half hour trip it felt like I never left my home."

Relationship with the coaches: "Coach Cochran, he sounds really good over the phone and he was even better in person. Absolutely loved the energy that they had. It was scrimmage day when I visited, so I loved the energy on the sidelines, I loved how engaged the tight ends were during the meetings, I loved how engaged the players were in the meetings. In a room full of great players you can just tell that they're bought in, and I feel like that's what coach (Joey) McGuire brings to the table.

He's bought in, everybody else in bought in. As long as everybody is bought in, that's a great thing to have as a team and as a position group. The tight ends in the room, they were welcoming, they said what's up to me, they said what's up to my mom. All in all it was a really good visit. I was praying about it after and it just felt like it was the right place for me."