As Texas Tech's spring practice begins to wind down, the biggest thing to watch for will be the spring game, which will be held in Midland this coming Saturday for the Red Raiders. While the Red Raiders are likely to be pretty vanilla, it is likely to be an interesting look at where the Red Raiders stand heading into the summer. What are the things to watch for in the new format where Tahj Brooks and Behren Morton will draft teams to go against one another?

First Look at Cam Brown and Will Hammond

With Morton out of the fold for the spring game, the Red Raiders will be rotating the trio of Jake Strong, Will Hammond and West Georgia transfer Cameran Brown. Brown is an interesting piece for the Red Raiders and will likely factor into the Red Raiders' plans come the fall and Tech fans will have their first chance to see him on Saturday. Strong is one that Tech fans are familiar with but has developed well throughout the offseason along with the highly-touted freshman in Will Hammond, who could still be in high school.

Cam Dickey, Running Backs

Similar to Morton, Tahj Brooks will be out of the fold for the Red Raiders in Midland, but the running back position seems to be in a good place. It will be very intriguing to see Cam'Ron Valdez and the freshman newcomer Cam Dickey, who has made waves throughout spring camp for Texas Tech. Others to watch for the Red Raiders would have been Bryson Donnell and Anquan Willis, who entered the portal on Tuesday and will likely open a chance for freshman J'Koby Williams when is in town.

Depth Up Front Defensively