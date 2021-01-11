RedRaiderSports - Three-star OL Matt Keeler commits to TTU, will arrive for spring ball

The Texas Tech coaches have added a big piece to the program's 2021 class with the addition of Coffeyville C.C. offensive lineman Matt Keeler.

Keeler chose the Red Raiders over offers from Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and interest from several other programs. He is expected to arrive in Lubbock in time for the spring semester, which starts next week, and participate in spring ball.

Keeler is a unique prospect in that he’s two years removed from high school yet has all of his eligibility remaining.

He played a year at prep school in 2019, before going to Coffeyville C.C. this fall. Eligibility was frozen this year, per NCAA rules, and so the 6-foot-6 tackle will join the program with five years to play four.