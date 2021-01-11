RedRaiderSports - Three-star OL Matt Keeler commits to TTU, will arrive for spring ball

Three-star OL Matt Keeler commits to TTU, will arrive for spring ball
The Texas Tech coaches have added a big piece to the program's 2021 class with the addition of Coffeyville C.C. offensive lineman Matt Keeler.
Keeler chose the Red Raiders over offers from Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and interest from several other programs. He is expected to arrive in Lubbock in time for the spring semester, which starts next week, and participate in spring ball.
Keeler is a unique prospect in that he’s two years removed from high school yet has all of his eligibility remaining.
He played a year at prep school in 2019, before going to Coffeyville C.C. this fall. Eligibility was frozen this year, per NCAA rules, and so the 6-foot-6 tackle will join the program with five years to play four.
COMMITTED. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/BMrdXsfAjE— Matt Keeler (@matt_keeler1) January 11, 2021
Keeler had previously mentioned to RedRaiderSports.com his strong relationship with the coaching staff, which was a key part of his decision.
“I have been talking with coach (Preston) Pehrson for a few months now. I have been talking with him and coach (Steve) Farmer the most, and they let me know the team was going through an OC change. I actually got to speak with coach (Sonny) Cumbie last night, and he was the coach who offered me. He is a great guy, we talked about him visiting Chicago before and what all they are looking for in their offense.
"They like me as a pass protector, and mentioned they would like me to work on getting a little bigger. I have talked with coach Farmer nearly every day, and he thinks that I can come in and contribute at the tackle position immediately."
Keeler is rated a 5.5 3-star recruit by Rivals.