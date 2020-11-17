RedRaiderSports - Three landing spots for Jahmi'us Ramsey that just make sense

The NBA Draft is here, and for the third year in a row the Red Raiders will have a player in the 'Green Room', a staging area in front of the NBA draft podium where hopeful selections get to sit as they wait for their name to be called. In 2018 it was Zhaire Smith, in 2019 it was Jarrett Culver, and this year it will be Jahmi'us Ramsey. Ramsey isn't projected to go as high as Smith or Culver, but he still does have a solid chance to go late in the 1st round. Either way, he is definitely expected to get drafted at some point on Wednesday night. We take a look at three potential landing spots for Ramsey that could be good fits for the talented guard.

Dallas Mavericks

Surprise, surprise, the hometown team appears first. The Mavs have the 18th and 31st picks in the draft, and while #18 might be a little rich, he could be available at the 31st pick and would be a very solid selection around that spot. Dallas is loaded with veterans, and Rick Carlisle has shown some hesitation to playing rookies in the past, but the Mavs are looking for shooting, athleticism and defense and Ramsey fits the bill. Currently the Mavericks have Tim Hardaway Jr. starting on the wing but he is an expiring contract after the coming season. Could Ramsey be a future starter alongside Luka Doncic? I think it'd be a great fit.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks pulled off perhaps the biggest trade of the offseason so far, shipping two key rotation guys and five (5) first round picks for Jrue Holiday, and then they completed a sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic. What does that have to do with Ramsey? Well, the Bucks are up against the hard cap, only have seven (7) players on the roster, and need rookies on the cheap. According to reports, they are looking to buy 2nd round picks. If Ramsey slips a bit and Milwaukee is able to buy a pick, I cannot think of a more perfect fit. Ramsey would get to play on a championship contender, learning from great NBA stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and the aforementioned Holiday. He also fits Mike Budenholzer's system as a floor spacer and switchable defender, and he would get some great looks with so many stars around him.

Utah Jazz