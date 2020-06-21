 RedRaiderSports - Thoughts from Pylon 7v7 tournament
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-21 00:53:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts from Pylon 7v7 tournament

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

I got to go out to Rowlett and the Bullitt Training center today and attend the Pylon 7v7 tournament. It was the first one back since the virus shutdown and teams came from all over. There was the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}