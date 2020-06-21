RedRaiderSports - Thoughts from Pylon 7v7 tournament

Thoughts from Pylon 7v7 tournament
I got to go out to Rowlett and the Bullitt Training center today and attend the Pylon 7v7 tournament. It was the first one back since the virus shutdown and teams came from all over. There was the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news