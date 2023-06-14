Hawley athlete Chandlin Myers committed to Texas Tech almost a year ago, and he has remained extremely solid since.

Myers has a great relationship with and admiration for Red Raider head coach Joey McGuire, and has called Texas Tech his "dream school" before. Needless to say, it's going to take a lot if another schools wants to pry Myers away from the scarlet and black.

This past weekend Myers got to be on campus for his official visit, and RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-3 playmaker to recap the visit + more.

What you need to know...

... As a junior Myers put up 35 receptions, 663 receiving yards, 62 tackles, 3 interceptions and 9 total touchdowns.

... Myers was named 1st Team All-District wide receiver and defensive back following the season.

... In track and field Myers ran on Hawley's 4x100 relay team this spring. In 2022 he also ran the 200 meters (23.44), 4x200 relay, High Jump and Long Jump.

Thoughts on the official visit weekend: "Just being around the coaches for so long, like three days, they're all the same. They've been acting the same ever since and they're amazing people to be around, like the whole staff. Me getting to meet some of the players and stuff, talking to them and getting so much information...it's like I already know what to expect when I go there. They're really about their business, everything is on point. They're exactly what you'd expect. It was just amazing, that's all I can say."

Relationship with Joey McGuire: "It's crazy, he's like a celebrity to me. Being able to just be close to him and like go to his friggin' house and be around him. He's such a good dude. He's someone you want to play for, and I definitely would not want to play against him. Knowing who that man is, I respect him so much because he's a humble dude. Super humble. I just like the way Joey is, he's so down to earth and so respectable."