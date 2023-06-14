There's no better place than Texas Tech, says Hawley ATH Chandlin Myers
Hawley athlete Chandlin Myers committed to Texas Tech almost a year ago, and he has remained extremely solid since.
Myers has a great relationship with and admiration for Red Raider head coach Joey McGuire, and has called Texas Tech his "dream school" before. Needless to say, it's going to take a lot if another schools wants to pry Myers away from the scarlet and black.
This past weekend Myers got to be on campus for his official visit, and RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-3 playmaker to recap the visit + more.
What you need to know...
... As a junior Myers put up 35 receptions, 663 receiving yards, 62 tackles, 3 interceptions and 9 total touchdowns.
... Myers was named 1st Team All-District wide receiver and defensive back following the season.
... In track and field Myers ran on Hawley's 4x100 relay team this spring. In 2022 he also ran the 200 meters (23.44), 4x200 relay, High Jump and Long Jump.
Thoughts on the official visit weekend: "Just being around the coaches for so long, like three days, they're all the same. They've been acting the same ever since and they're amazing people to be around, like the whole staff. Me getting to meet some of the players and stuff, talking to them and getting so much information...it's like I already know what to expect when I go there. They're really about their business, everything is on point. They're exactly what you'd expect. It was just amazing, that's all I can say."
Relationship with Joey McGuire: "It's crazy, he's like a celebrity to me. Being able to just be close to him and like go to his friggin' house and be around him. He's such a good dude. He's someone you want to play for, and I definitely would not want to play against him. Knowing who that man is, I respect him so much because he's a humble dude. Super humble. I just like the way Joey is, he's so down to earth and so respectable."
Position fit at the next level: Myers is a true athlete, and while he was initially a wide receiver commit, his future now looks be in the secondary on defense.
"They really want me for defensive back. I don't know if I'm gonna play there yet or anything, but I'm open to whatever is best for the team and for me. I talked to some of the players and they were saying 'he (Dadrion Taylor-Demerson) used to play running back and he switched to defensive back' and he said they're gonna put me where I'm best gonna be and whatever is gonna help me get to the next level.
That's what I respect. If they think I'm gonna be better on defense, I'm gonna do everything for those guys because they're good people. They just want the best for you at all times."
Player hosts: "Brenden Jordan, he's a cool dude. He was a mid-year incoming freshman too, so we were talking a lot about what the transition is like from high school to college and if it's better to come mid-year because that's what I potentially wanna do. They just said that's the best thing possible. I know you're missing some high school but it's just better to get there as fast as possible."
Recruiting other prospects on the visit: "Oh yeah, Ashton Hampton, I was talking to him a lot actually, I think he has like 17 offers. Ernest Campbell, I played against him so like I'm talking to all those guys, just telling them this is the best place to be. There's no better place than Tech, for real. I really believe that too. It's really been my dream school and everything, and then just seeing Joey (McGuire) come into the program, everything is planned out.
I was definitely talking to those guys. I couldn't even tell you who I talked to the most, Ashton or Ernest because I was just on those guys. Just telling them this is the place to be. I'm pretty sure they almost agreed with it too. There's no way you don't like it."
Other schools reaching out: "Sam Houston State was contacting me heavy a few weeks ago and they asked what my commitment was with Tech and I told them I'm pretty set here. I also got an offer from North America University, I think it's NAIA, but I haven't paid attention to it. Tech is where I wanna be so I really try not to show too much interest in anybody else."