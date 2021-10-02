The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

The defensive three-and-out stop on West Virginia’s opening drive of the game:

Texas Tech’s offense came out cruising on the opening drive of the game. The Red Raiders marched down the field on a nine-play 34-yard drive, only to have it abruptly end with an interception on an attempted double pass from Kaylon Geiger to Loic Fouonji. Following the turnover, it could have been deflating for Tech’s defense if it would’ve allowed West Virginia to drive the ball 91 yards on their opening offensive possession. Instead, a week after getting battered and bruised from the first snap, the Red Raiders’ defense held the Mountaineers to only 4 yards on three plays and set the tone early that they had put the performance at Texas behind them. After the defense forced the three-and-out, Texas Tech’s offense put together a 10-play 58-yard drive that was capped off by a SaRodorick Thompson 1-yard rushing touchdown that jump-started a 17-0 first-half scoring run.



SaRodorick Thompson (4) runs in a touchdown for the Red Raider offense (Texas Tech Football)

Halftime/Third quarter:

The first half was dominated by the Red Raiders, but it appeared a switch was flipped at the half because West Virginia took over and dominated both sides of the football in the third quarter. Texas Tech had 207 yards in the first half and the Mountaineers came out and put up 207 yards in the third quarter alone. WVU dominated time of possession (9:58) and put together scoring drives of 75, 46, and 86 yards to tie the game (17-17) heading into the fourth. The Mountaineer defense came out of the half hot as well, holding the Red Raider offense to 8 yards on eight plays in the third quarter.

The Texas Tech defense celebrates a fumble recovery from Devin Drew (90) (Texas Tech Football)

Kaylon Geiger’s 42-yard reception late in the fourth quarter: