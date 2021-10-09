The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. TCU
Kendre Miller's 33-yard touchdown run on third-and-eight for TCU:
The TCU offense came out firing on all cylinders and establishing the running game was an apparent motive from the Horns Frogs offense to start the game. TCU was able to cover 76 yards on six rushing attempts to get the Horned Frog offense down to the TTU 4-yard line. On third-and-four, Max Duggan was able to connect for a four-yard touchdown pass to Quincy Brown to give TCU a 7-0 lead on their opening drive. After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Horned Frog’s got the ball back and took it another 79 yards on eight plays. Facing third-and-eight from the TTU 33, Kendre Miller was able to break free for a 33-yard touchdown to extend the score to 14-0. The touchdown gave the TCU offense 150 yards rushing on the first two possessions and seemed to really take the life out of Jones AT&T Stadium early in the contest.
The Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson pick six:
Zach Evans scored on a seven-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to give the Horned Frogs a 21-7 lead. On the second play of the second quarter Henry Colombi threw a pass that went through the hands of Myles Prices and into the hands of TCU All-American cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson returned the interception 29 yards for the Horned Frog touchdown, giving them a 28-7 lead with 14:48 remaining in the second.
Kendre Miller’s 75-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter:
The Red Raiders were finally able to get some offensive momentum going midway through the third quarter. Colombi connected with Kaylon Geiger for a 55-yard pass to get the Texas Tech offense down to the TCU three-yard line. SaRodorick Thompson would punch it in on a one-yard touchdown run to cut the Horned Frog lead down to 38-17. At this point in the game, down 21, it felt like now or never for the Red Raiders to get a much-needed stop in an attempt to turn this game around. The next play from scrimmage, on first-and-10 for the TCU offense, Kendre Miller broke off his second of three long scoring runs on the night, taking this one 75-yards for the Horned Frog touchdown. The score would extend the TCU lead to 45-17 and any momentum the Red Raiders were able to build up from the previous scoring drive had fully dissipated.