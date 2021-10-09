The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. TCU

THE TURNING POINTS:

Kendre Miller's 33-yard touchdown run on third-and-eight for TCU:

The TCU offense came out firing on all cylinders and establishing the running game was an apparent motive from the Horns Frogs offense to start the game. TCU was able to cover 76 yards on six rushing attempts to get the Horned Frog offense down to the TTU 4-yard line. On third-and-four, Max Duggan was able to connect for a four-yard touchdown pass to Quincy Brown to give TCU a 7-0 lead on their opening drive. After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Horned Frog’s got the ball back and took it another 79 yards on eight plays. Facing third-and-eight from the TTU 33, Kendre Miller was able to break free for a 33-yard touchdown to extend the score to 14-0. The touchdown gave the TCU offense 150 yards rushing on the first two possessions and seemed to really take the life out of Jones AT&T Stadium early in the contest.

The Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson pick six:

Zach Evans scored on a seven-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to give the Horned Frogs a 21-7 lead. On the second play of the second quarter Henry Colombi threw a pass that went through the hands of Myles Prices and into the hands of TCU All-American cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson returned the interception 29 yards for the Horned Frog touchdown, giving them a 28-7 lead with 14:48 remaining in the second.

Kendre Miller’s 75-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter: