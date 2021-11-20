The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Spencer Sanders 35-yard pass to Tay Martin on first-and-10:

Following a Texas Tech three-and-out, Austin McNamara booted a 63-yard punt that would pin the Cowboys on their own 19-yardline with 12:12 remaining in the second quarter. On the first play of the drive, Spencer Sanders connected with Tay Martin for a 35-yard pass and catch, moving the ball quickly into Red Raider territory. Oklahoma State would move it another 30-yards on the next eight plays, but Texas Tech’s defense would hold strong on third-and-eight in the redzone to force a field goal. Tanner Brown would make a 33-yard attempt to give the Cowboys a, 6-0, lead with 10:19 remaining in the half.

Three third-down conversions for Oklahoma State on the final drive before the half:

The Cowboys would get the ball back with 4:18 remaining in the first half and proceeded to put together a 13 play, 80-yard scoring drive. Five plays into the drive, Oklahoma State was faced with a third-and-12 attempt, and Sanders was able to connect with John Paul Richardson for a 13-yard pass to extend the possession. Two plays later the Cowboys would face third-and-four, and a 6-yard pass from Sanders to Martin would keep their offense on the field. Oklahoma State would again face a third-and-four attempt just outside the redzone, and this time Sanders would be stopped by Jacob Morgenstern for no gain. However, a defensive holding call on the play by Riko Jeffers would give the Cowboys a first down. On the following snap, Sanders would connect with Richardson for a 14-yard touchdown pass, giving Oklahoma State a, 13-0, lead headed into halftime.

Donovan Smith’s fumble on the first drive of the second half:

The defense did their part coming out of the half, getting the stop, and forcing the Cowboys to punt the football. The Red Raiders were in dire need of a successful drive to put their first half offensive woes behind them. On third-and-nine, Smith connected with Mason Tharp for a gain of 11-yards to extend the drive, giving Texas Tech their second third-down conversion of the game. Just two plays later, Smith would get hit while running and fumbled the ball back over to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys would run four plays in the redzone, but Texas Tech’s defense would come up big again, forcing Brown to kick another field goal and giving Oklahoma State a, 16-0, advantage.

