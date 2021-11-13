The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

On the Red Raiders’ opening drive of the game, facing a third-and-six and a potential quick three-and-out, Donovan Smith connected with Myles Price for a 36-yard catch and run down to the Iowa State 35-yardline. Texas Tech would just need four plays to punch it in from there, as Tahj Brooks would cash in on a 14-yard rushing touchdown to give the Red Raiders an early, 7-0, lead. Smith and the offense would take it 75-yards on seven plays to get on the board to start the game.

The Texas Tech defense would stop the Cyclones on their first offensive possession and got the ball back with the chance to extend the early lead. On third-and-three, Smith threw a pass that appeared to be completed to Travis Koontz, but the ball came loose and was intercepted by linebacker Aric Horne. Iowa State would need only two plays to take it the remaining 16 yards and tied the game, 7-7, on a one-yard rushing touchdown from Breece Hall.

It’s always interesting to see how young quarterbacks respond to adversity in a football game. Following the interception, Smith didn’t bat an eye but instead would lead the Red Raiders right back down the field on a five play, 75-yard scoring drive. On fourth-and-six from the Iowa State 39-yardline, Smith connected with Price for his second long catch of the half, but this time would take it the distance for the score. The touchdown would extend the lead to, 14-7, and seemed to provide Texas Tech with a big momentum boost on both sides of the ball. The Red Raiders would go on to score another 14 unanswered points while holding the Cyclones scoreless on offense to go up, 28-7, with 3:16 remaining in the second quarter.