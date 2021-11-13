The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. Iowa State
On the Red Raiders’ opening drive of the game, facing a third-and-six and a potential quick three-and-out, Donovan Smith connected with Myles Price for a 36-yard catch and run down to the Iowa State 35-yardline. Texas Tech would just need four plays to punch it in from there, as Tahj Brooks would cash in on a 14-yard rushing touchdown to give the Red Raiders an early, 7-0, lead. Smith and the offense would take it 75-yards on seven plays to get on the board to start the game.
The Texas Tech defense would stop the Cyclones on their first offensive possession and got the ball back with the chance to extend the early lead. On third-and-three, Smith threw a pass that appeared to be completed to Travis Koontz, but the ball came loose and was intercepted by linebacker Aric Horne. Iowa State would need only two plays to take it the remaining 16 yards and tied the game, 7-7, on a one-yard rushing touchdown from Breece Hall.
It’s always interesting to see how young quarterbacks respond to adversity in a football game. Following the interception, Smith didn’t bat an eye but instead would lead the Red Raiders right back down the field on a five play, 75-yard scoring drive. On fourth-and-six from the Iowa State 39-yardline, Smith connected with Price for his second long catch of the half, but this time would take it the distance for the score. The touchdown would extend the lead to, 14-7, and seemed to provide Texas Tech with a big momentum boost on both sides of the ball. The Red Raiders would go on to score another 14 unanswered points while holding the Cyclones scoreless on offense to go up, 28-7, with 3:16 remaining in the second quarter.
Midway through the third quarter, following a defensive stop for the Red Raiders, Adrian Frye would return a punt 39-yards to set up the Tech offense with great field position at the Iowa State 30-yardline. The Red Raiders would find themselves in a fourth-and-three situation just outside the redzone but instead of attempting the field goal, Cumbie would dial up a quarterback sneak that was stopped for a loss, turning the ball over on downs. The defensive stop appeared to give new life to Iowa State, as the offense would respond by taking the ball 73-yards on seven plays, capped off by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Charlie Kolar and cutting the Red Raider lead down to, 31-21.
A quick three-and-out by the Tech offense would give Iowa State the ball right back and the Cyclones again proceeded to march the ball 75 yards on seven plays. For the second time, on back-to-back drives, Purdy would connect with Kolar for a 12-yard touchdown pass to pull Iowa State within three points, 31-28. Both teams would trade scores midway through the fourth quarter. A 13-yard touchdown run by SaRodorick Thompson, and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to Hall would make it a, 38-35, game.
A quick three-and-out from the Red Raider offense would force a punt back to the Cyclones with 4:36 remaining in the contest. Iowa State put together a 15 play, 68-yard drive and marched the ball down to the Texas Tech 12-yardline, killing precious time in the process. On third-and-eight, Colin Schooler would make a great open field tackle on Purdy to get the stop and force a fourth down. Cyclone kicker Andrew Mevis would hit a 29-yard field goal to tie the game, 38-38. The Red Raider offense would get the ball back with one minute remaining and drove the ball 31-yards on six plays to get the ball down to the Iowa State 44-yardline. Jonathan Garibay, the Lou Groza Award finalist, would hit a Texas Tech record, 62-yard field goal to give the Red Raiders a, 41-38, victory over the Cyclones as time expired.