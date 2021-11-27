The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. Baylor

SaRodorick Thompson’s fumble on the first offensive possession:

Blake Shapen connected with Trestan Ebner on the third play of the game for a 61-yard touchdown pass to give Baylor the early, 7-0, lead. On the opening play for the Red Raider offense, SaRodorick Thompson would run up the middle for a gain of 17-yards but would fumble the ball at the tail end of the play. Just two snaps later, Shapen would link up with Ebner again, this time for a gain of 31-yards to get the Baylor offense down to the Texas Tech 8-yard line. The Red Raider defense would stiffen up in the redzone and force the Bears to a field goal, giving Baylor the, 10-0, advantage with 10:50 remaining in the first quarter.

Kaylon Geiger’s 31-yard reception on third-and-nine:

Abram Smith would score on a 4-yard touchdown run with five minutes to go in the first half. With the Bears going up, 17-3, it felt like now or never for the Red Raider offense to get some points on the board and try to build some momentum on offense. On the following possession, facing a third-and-nine from the Baylor 40-yardline, Donovan Smith connected with Geiger for a 31-yard catch for a first down and set the offense up at the 9-yard line. Tahj Brooks would covert two plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the Bears lead in half and giving Baylor a, 17-10, lead at the half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HbyB1cCBhbmQgZ2V0IGl0IEtheWxvbiBHZWlnZXIg4pyI77iP4pyI 77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zNzE4UDV0Qmo1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMzcx OFA1dEJqNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAo QENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9O Rk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY0NjU5Nzg3OTc1NzM3MzQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

McLane Mannix’s 38-yard touchdown catch:

Both team’s struggled to get their offense going and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Baylor would add three points on an Isaiah Hankins 27-yard field goal with 13:31 remaining in the game, extending their lead to 10 points. Texas Tech responded with a 5 play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a 38-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Mannix, cutting the score down to, 20-17, and giving the offense a fourth quarter momentum boost.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb25vdmFuIFNtaXRoIHRvIGEgd2lkZSBvcGVuIE1jTGFuZSBNYW5u aXggZm9yIHRoZSAzOCB5YXJkIFREISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v WGlFUXU1bldsMyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hpRVF1NW5XbDM8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsg4pyv4pyv4pyv4pyv4pyvIChARlRCVmlkc19ZVCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GVEJWaWRzX1lUL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY0 Njc5NjU4NzEzMDEwMTgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

R.J. Sneed’s catch on fourth-and-three: