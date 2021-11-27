The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. Baylor
SaRodorick Thompson’s fumble on the first offensive possession:
Blake Shapen connected with Trestan Ebner on the third play of the game for a 61-yard touchdown pass to give Baylor the early, 7-0, lead. On the opening play for the Red Raider offense, SaRodorick Thompson would run up the middle for a gain of 17-yards but would fumble the ball at the tail end of the play. Just two snaps later, Shapen would link up with Ebner again, this time for a gain of 31-yards to get the Baylor offense down to the Texas Tech 8-yard line. The Red Raider defense would stiffen up in the redzone and force the Bears to a field goal, giving Baylor the, 10-0, advantage with 10:50 remaining in the first quarter.
Kaylon Geiger’s 31-yard reception on third-and-nine:
Abram Smith would score on a 4-yard touchdown run with five minutes to go in the first half. With the Bears going up, 17-3, it felt like now or never for the Red Raider offense to get some points on the board and try to build some momentum on offense. On the following possession, facing a third-and-nine from the Baylor 40-yardline, Donovan Smith connected with Geiger for a 31-yard catch for a first down and set the offense up at the 9-yard line. Tahj Brooks would covert two plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the Bears lead in half and giving Baylor a, 17-10, lead at the half.
McLane Mannix’s 38-yard touchdown catch:
Both team’s struggled to get their offense going and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Baylor would add three points on an Isaiah Hankins 27-yard field goal with 13:31 remaining in the game, extending their lead to 10 points. Texas Tech responded with a 5 play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a 38-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Mannix, cutting the score down to, 20-17, and giving the offense a fourth quarter momentum boost.
R.J. Sneed’s catch on fourth-and-three:
Texas Tech was down three points with 11:30 remaining and needed a defensive stop to give the offense a chance to tie the game or take the lead. The defense would hold strong through three downs, but instead of punting on fourth-and-three from midfield, Baylor decided to go for it. Shapen connected with Sneed on a four-yard pass to convert the fourth down attempt. The Bears would drive it the remaining 46-yards on 7 plays and would pull ahead, 27-17, on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Shapen to Ben Sims. The Red Raiders would answer back just two plays later, with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Travis Koontz, cutting it back to a three-point game. Texas Tech's defense would ultimately get the stop they needed but it proved to be too late. The offense took over on their own 12-yard line with 1:18 remaining, needing to march the ball 88 yards for the go ahead score or tie the game with a field goal to send it to overtime. The Red Raiders drove it 53 yards to set up a 53-yard field goal attempt from Jonathan Garibay. After going 13-for-13 this season, Garibay missed the attempt wide left, sealing the 27-24 win for Baylor.