The Turning Points

The fourth-and-1 decision to punt from midfield: On Texas Tech’s first offensive possession of the game, facing fourth-and-1 from midfield, the Red Raiders decided to punt instead of going for a first down. The punt set in motion a nine-play, 88-yard drive for the FIU Panthers, who were able to convert a crucial third-and-13 on a 30-yard pass from QB Max Bortenschlager to Rivaldo Fairweather. That set up a 3-yard FIU TD run from D’Vonte Price, which gave FIU an early 7-0.

Nate Floyd gets some air in defense of a deep pass from FIU (Chase Seabolt)

Muddy Waters' 72-yard interception return for a touchdown: Following FIU's 88-yard touchdown drive, the Red Raider defense held the Panthers to a three-and-out on their next offensive possession. FIU punted to the Red Raiders and in an attempt to pick up the football and run with it, Adrian Frye fumbled and the ball was recovered by the Panthers. On first-and-10 with FIU looking at a chance to go up 14-0 early in the game, Colin Schooler pressured Bortenschlager and forced an errant pass that Muddy Waters jumped the route on, intercepted the ball and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown to tie game, 7-7.

Dalton Rigdon breaks away for a 59 yard catch against the FIU Panther defense (Chase Seabolt)

Dalton Rigdon's 59-yard catch-and-run: This felt like it should have been a Dalton Rigdon 60-yard touchdown catch, but in a rare turn of events Rigdon was caught from behind and tackled at the 1-yard-line. Rigdon's catch set up a 1-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the season for SaRodorick Thompson. The TD gave the Red Raiders a 21-14 lead and was the start of a 24-0 scoring run for the Red Raiders.

Mason Tharp breaks away for a 25 yard touchdown against FIU (Chase Seabolt)