Texas Tech has been busy on the recruiting trail. The 2027 class is one the Red Raiders have been focusing on recently with some of their latest offers. RedRaiderSports caught up with some of the latest recruits to get their thoughts on the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders offered 2027 Denton (TX) Guyer quarterback Zephyr Kreye on May 16. The offer was the fourth for him, as he also holds one from Texas State, Colorado State, and Houston. How is the recruiting process going for you? "The recruiting process has been great so far. It has really picked up since spring ball started. Guyer is an excellent program and a huge platform for us athletes." Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech? "I received my offer during our spring game. It was a surreal moment. I'm a big fan of Texas Tech, so it's a huge honor to receive an offer from a great program. It was a fantastic feeling, but I had to keep it cool because I still had a few reps left." What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program? "I'm lucky to have family in Lubbock, so I've been to several Texas Tech games. I love the energy and atmosphere in and around the stadium on game day. It's awesome! Coach McGuire is doing great things, and I really like what Coach Kittley is doing with the offense. The upgrades to the facilities will be a game changer." What other schools are you hearing from? "I'm blessed to have received offers from Texas State, Colorado State, Houston, and now Texas Tech. I've received camp invites from TCU, Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas, Kansas, Tulane, and Arkansas State."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWktpdHRsZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFpLaXR0bGV5PC9hPiBpbSBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4g 8J+Fvu+4j2ZmZXIgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hG QjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dy ZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVj a0VtPC9hPiDwn5GG8J+PvCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RUVUtpcmtCcnlhbnQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRUVUtpcmtC cnlhbnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1j R3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRV PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19RdWludGluSm9y ZGFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfUXVpbnRpbkpvcmRhbjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWRSYWlkZXJfRkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlZFJhaWRlcl9GQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWRSYWlkZXJTcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlZFJhaWRlclNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iYXJzdG9vbHR0dT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AYmFyc3Rvb2x0dHU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSkdvbnphbGVzSnIxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASkdv bnphbGVzSnIxMDwvYT5+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9E ZW50b25HdXllcl9GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGVudG9uR3V5 ZXJfRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVlZEhl aW0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlZWRIZWltPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoSm9zZXBoOTc5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEpvc2VwaDk3OTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9taWtlX2dhbGxlZ29zMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QG1pa2VfZ2FsbGVnb3MxNjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEtlZXNlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaEtlZXNlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vN0ZsNHlQ c3BrZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdGbDR5UHNwa2U8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgWmVwaHlyIEtyZXllIChAWmVwaHlyS3JleWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmVwaHlyS3JleWUvc3RhdHVzLzE3OTEyODIxMjc0 NTI5NjczMTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE3LCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Red Raiders offered 2027 Dallas (TX) South Oak Cliff offensive tackle Brian Swanson on May 11. He also has offers from North Texas, UNLV, San Diego State, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Mississippi, SMU, Duke, Louisiana Tech, Arizona State, Missouri, and Texas A&M. How is the recruiting process going for you? "My recruiting process is going well. I am talking to a few coaches and hearing good things." Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech? "Getting an offer from Texas Tech was great. I visited a couple of months ago, and I was happy to get the offer finally." What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program? "Texas Tech is a great program with a wonderful fan base and good coaches. I feel like the coaches know how to talk to you well and figure you out quickly." What other schools are you hearing from? "I am hearing from many schools, but the main ones are Arizona State University, UTSA, and Oklahoma."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBUZXhhcyBU ZWNoIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q09BQ0hKVUlDRV8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENPQUNISlVJQ0Vf PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoWkZpdGNo P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFpGaXRjaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Sm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1phY2hJc0dyZWF0Xz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AWmFjaElz R3JlYXRfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo SW5ncmFtNTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoSW5ncmFtNTI8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hMaW5sZXk2 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hMaW5sZXk2MDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TT0NHb2xkZW5CZWFyRkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNPQ0dvbGRlbkJlYXJGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWtlUm9hY2gyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1pa2VSb2FjaDI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2toYTN0R2w4emEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9raGEzdEdsOHph PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyaWFuIFN3YW5zb24gKEBCcmlhblN3YW5zb24w KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyaWFuU3dhbnNvbjAv c3RhdHVzLzE3ODk0MTA1ODcxOTA5MjMzNTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+TWF5IDExLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Texas Tech offered 2027 Denton (TX) Guyer defensive end Khyren Haywood on May 14. He also has offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, SMU, North Texas, TCU, Ole Miss, and Arkansas. How is the recruiting process going for you? "My recruiting process has been going very well for me, I would say. I am nothing but blessed to get any offer I receive." Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech? "Man, getting that offer right after the morning lift was amazing. There is no other way I would want to start my day. Coach Josh Bookbinder called and explained how he liked the way I played and would like to offer me. He believes in what I can do, and that's big for me. I am very happy that the coaches believe in my skills and talents to offer me." What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program? "I love the program and its community. I have heard that if you go to Texas Tech, there is no fan base like it. Watching Texas Tech, the defense they run, and what they like to do with their defensive linemen really fits into my game. I can't wait to visit there this summer." What other schools are you hearing from? "I have been hearing from a couple of schools, but I try not to look into it that hard and keep on grinding, so those schools have no choice but to offer because of my skills and the hard work I put in."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFRVQ29hY2hCb29rP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUVFVDb2FjaEJvb2s8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2haRml0Y2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoWkZpdGNoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNH dWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gSeKAmW0gaG9ub3JlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9mZmVy IGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hG Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IOKAvO+4 jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGVudG9uR3V5ZXJfRkI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERlbnRvbkd1eWVyX0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlZWRIZWltP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWVkSGVpbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9taWtlX2dhbGxlZ29zMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QG1pa2VfZ2FsbGVnb3MxNjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9reWxla2Vlc2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGt5bGVrZWVz ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90d2Z0cmFpbmlu Zz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdHdmdHJhaW5pbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRG9udG9uaW9LZXNob24/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERvbnRvbmlvS2VzaG9uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dQb3dlcnNTY291dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AR1Bvd2Vyc1Njb3V0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVVDUmVwb3J0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBU aGVVQ1JlcG9ydDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9h ZGFtZ29ybmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RjdGY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRjdGY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTWlrZVJvYWNoMjQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNaWtl Um9hY2gyNDc8L2E+4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WMlhTVEVH SnJSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVjJYU1RFR0pyUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBLaHlyZW4gSGF5d29vZCAoQEtoeXJlbkhheXdvb2QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2h5cmVuSGF5d29vZC9zdGF0dXMvMTc5MDA3 NTQ2NjM0ODM2ODM0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTMsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Red Raiders offered 2027 Cedar Hill (TX) High School athlete Jalen Brewster on May 9. He also has offers from Baylor, North Texas, and Arizona State. How is the recruiting process going for you? "My recruiting process is going great." Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech? "I was very blessed to get the offer." What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program? "I think they have a very good program. I know some people who go up there, and I went there to check out their camps when I was younger." What other schools are you hearing from? "I have been hearing from Baylor, North Texas, and Arizona State."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEFmdGVyIGEgZ3JlYXQgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFpGaXRjaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2haRml0Y2g8L2E+IGkgYW0gYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZl IGFuIPCfhb7vuI9mZmVyIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNU ZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVp dFRoZUhpbGwxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWNydWl0VGhlSGls bDE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hHcmVl ZHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoR3JlZWR5PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0V2ZXJldHREMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEV2ZXJldHREMzM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlQ29hY2hOV2FyZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVGhlQ29hY2hOV2FyZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DT0FDSEpVSUNFXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ09BQ0hK VUlDRV88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1j R3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRV PC9hPiDwn5S0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zMDhGbFNzamM5Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vczA4RmxTc2pjOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWxl biBCcmV3c3RlciAoQGo4eWxlbl8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vajh5bGVuXy9zdGF0dXMvMTc4ODY5MDI4NDczNTI1NDc2OT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==